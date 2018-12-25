India’s chairman of selectors MSK Prasad on Tuesday made it clear that his committee picked Ravindra Jadeja for the Australia Test series based on a fitness report where he was declared absolutely fit.

Jadeja, who had a shoulder stiffness, couldn’t feature in the second Test in Perth. Head coach Ravi Shastri told the media that the all-rounder was carrying the niggle from India.

Prasad, however, wanted to set the record straight on the eve of the Boxing Day Test, which will feature the Saurashtra all-rounder.

“On the eve of any selection meeting, the selection committee is given a fitness report of all the players,” Prasad said.

“In that report, Jadeja was absolutely fit. So we picked him.

“After we picked him, he went and played Ranji Trophy also, where he bowled 60 overs. So there is no question of him being unfit at the time of selection [for Australia].”

On a different note, Prasad said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s return to the T20I squad for the New Zealand tour was on expected lines as he was only rested for the six T20 Internationals against West Indies and Australia.

“We categorically told that he was going to be rested for those six matches so that we can give more game-time to Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant,” Prasad said. “Now they have played quite a few matches, so we thought that we should bring back MS into the squad.”

Prasad said the decision to drop Rishabh Pant from the ODIs against Australia and New Zealand was to keep him fresh for bigger battles ahead. He assured that the young keeper is still in scheme of things for the 2019 World Cup.

“With regard to Rishabh, given the intensity of this series that we are playing right now, so after this series, we want to keep him fresh,” Prasad said. “[We want to give him a break and he will have a very good game-time of five matches against the visiting England Lions. [He is] definitely a part of our World Cup plans.”

The chairman of selectors informed that from now on only 20 players will play limited-overs cricket till World Cup as they form the core.

“As promised, we said that coming closer to the World Cup, we are left with only 13 ODIs,” Prasad said. “It is more or less the core team. We have zeroed in on 20 members and only those 20 members will be figuring from now on.”