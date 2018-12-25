Former champions Mumbai and Saurashtra played out an exciting draw on the fourth and final day of their Group A Ranji Trophy game.

Mumbai, who were ahead of Saurashtra by 46 runs in the first innings, declared their second in the morning session at 238 for eight, leaving Saurashtra a target of 285 in 72 overs.

Saurashtra were 79 for two. But Viswarajsinh Jadeja (71 in 129 balls) and Sheldon Jackson (57 in 118 balls) put on a third-wicket stand of 113 to take their team close to the target.

Jadeja was run out by a direct throw from point by Jay Bista. Pacer Minad Manjrekar, then, picked two wickets in an over to peg Saurashtria back. Manjrekar got rid of both Jackson, caught slashing at deep point when Saurashtra needed 55 in ten overs, and Prerak Mankad (24 in 21 balls) three runs later.

Manjrekar struck twice more in that spell, claiming the wickets of Arpit Vasavada and rival captain Jaydev Unadkat.

The game was called off as a draw with Saurashtra – at 266 for seven – needing 19 more runs.

Manjrekar finished with impressive figures of four for 39, while Shivam Dube got two for 50.

Mumbai secured three points to boost their tally to 11. They are 14th out of 18 teams in the combined A and B Group standings with two matches left.

Saurashtra secured one point to remain atop the combined standings with 26 points with one game in hand.

Meanwhile, at Shivamoga, hosts Karnataka trounced Railways by 176 runs. Senior off-spinner K Gowtham rose to the occasion and returned with match-winning figures of 6-30, as Railways were bundled out for 185 in their second essay.

At Nagpur, the Gujarat-Vidarbha game ended in a tame draw with the hosts taking the first innings lead and grabbing three crucial points. Gujarat got one point.

At Raipur, hosts Chhattisgarh picked up three points against Maharashtra.

Assam defeat Goa by seven runs

Hosts Assam defeated Goa by seven runs in a pulsating Group C game after conceding a narrow first innings lead.

Resuming from their overnight score of 166 for six, Goa needed 218 for an outright win. They were, however, bowled out for 210 at the Barsapara cricket stadium on the fourth and final day.

Goa counted on Amit Verma and Lakshay Garg to steer them to victory. They were at 62 and 57, respectively, when they resumed their innings from Monday. Verma could add only 12 runs to his overnight score and fell for 74.

Garg continued to steer the chase till he was dismissed for 73, with the team needing six more runs to win.

Right-arm medium pacer Arup Das (6-67) trapped number 11 batsman Krishna Das (2) in front of the wicket to hand Assam a memorable win. Das had bagged three wickets in the first innings.

The victory helped Assam take their points tally to 20 from seven games. They are fourth on the ten-team table, while Goa are at the bottom of the standings.

Meanwhile, at Ranchi, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem bowled hosts Jharkhand to an 81-run victory over Services, recording excellent figures of seven for 62.

Jharkhand had conceded the first innings lead and then turned the match around to bag six points and boost their tally to 30 from seven games.

At Jammu, Odisha defeated Jammu and Kashmir by eight wickets.

The game between table toppers Rajasthan and Haryana at Jaipur ended in a tame draw with the hosts walking away with three points on the basis of the first innings lead.

Aman stars in Bihar’s win

Ashutosh Aman picked up 12 wickets to help Bihar beat Nagaland by 273 runs in their Plate Group match.

The left-arm spinner, who claimed seven wickets in the first innings, recorded 5/49 in the second to finish with a match haul of 12/96. Nagaland were bowled out for 173 in pursuit of 446.

This was Aman’s fourth successive 10-wicket haul. Aman, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for the third time from four matches, is now the leading wicket-taker with 51 scalps from 10 innings with an astounding average of 5.54.

Brief scores

At Guwahati: Assam 175 and 235 (Rishav Das 67, Amit Sinha 52; Krishna Das 4-69) beat Goa 193 and 210 (Amit Verma 74, Lakshay Garg 73; Arup Das 6-67) by 7 runs. Assam 6 points, Goa 0 points.

At Ranchi: Jharkhand 193 and 343 (Utkarsh Singh 114, Kumar Deobrat 53; Rajat Paliwal 3-29) defeat Services 267 and 188 (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 61, Mohit Ahlawat 52, Shahbaz Nadeem 7-62) by 81 runs. Jharkhand 6 points Services 0 points.

At Jaipur: Haryana 118 and 462/8 (C K Bishnoi 94, Himanshu Rana 83, R Chahar 5-151) drew with Rajasthan 490/6 declared (Robin Bist 150 not out, M K Lomror 106, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-107). Rajasthan 3 points, Haryana 1 point.

At Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir 127 and 391 (Parvez Rasool 158, Qamran Iqbal 67, Basant Mohanty 4-59) lost to Odisha 323 and 197/2 (Shantanu Mishra 78, Subranshu Senapati 72 not out, Mohammed Mudhasir 1-35) by 8 wickets. Odisha 6 points, Jammu and Kashmir 0 points.

At Mumbai: Mumbai 394 and 238 for 8 decl (Shreyas Iyer 83, Shivam Dube 39, Shubham Ranjane 43; C Sakariya 3-47, D Jadeja 3-12) drew with Saurashtra 348 and 266 for 7 (Snell Patel 41, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja 71, Sheldon Jackson 57; S Dube 2-50, Minad Manjrekar 4-39). Mumbai 3 points. Saurashtra 1 point.

At Shivamoga: Karnataka 214 and 290/2 Declared (Dega Nischal 101, K V Siddharth 84, Harsh Tyagi 2-78) beat Railways 143 and 185 (P S Singh 48, Saurabh Wakaskar 43, K Gowtham 6-30) by 176 runs. Karnataka 6 points, Railways 0 points.

At Nagpur: Gujarat 321 and 214/6 (R H Bhatt 64 not out, M C Juneja 42, A K Karnewar 5-73) drew with Vidarbha 485 (Wasim Jaffer 126, A Wadkar 88, Ganesh Satish 75, S A Desai 8-148). Vidarbha 3 points, Gujarat 1 point.

At Raipur: Maharashtra 239 and 397/9 declared (Kedar Jadhav 103, Ankit Bawane 57, Onkar Verma 4-110) drew with Chhattisgarh 462 and 91/6 (Avnish Singh 41, Ajay Mandal 16 not out, Swapnil Gugale 3-9). Chhattisgarh 3 points, Maharashtra 1 point.

At Patna: Bihar 150 and 505/8 declared. Nagaland 209 and 173; 45.5 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 100; Ashutosh Aman 5/49, Vivek Kumar 5/65). Bihar won by 273 runs. Bihar 6 points, Nagaland 0 points.

At Puducherry: Puducherry 23/3; 15 overs vs Uttarakhand. Match drawn. Puducherry 1 point, Uttarakhand 1 point.

At Dharamsala: Tamil Nadu 227 all out in 78.4 overs and 345 all out in 118.3 overs (Abhinav Mukund 128, B Indrajith 106, Vijay Shankar 56, Arpit Guleria 3 for 56) lost to HP 463 all out in 116.2 overs and 111 for 1 in 15.3 overs (Ankush Bains 64 not out). Wins by nine wickets. Himachal Pradesh 6 points, Tamil Nadu 0 points.

At Visakhapatnam: Bengal 300 all out in 111.3 overs and 223 for 7 declared in 40.3 overs (A R Easwaran 57, Sudip Chaterjee 47, Writtick Chatterjee 40 not out) drew with Andhra 321 all out in 119.3 overs (C R Gnaneshwar 66, K S Bharat 61, Ricky Bhui 52, Mukesh Kumar 4 for 45, Pradipta Pramanik 3 for 69) and 170 for 7 in 28 overs (D B Prashanth Kumar 90, Jyothisaikrishna 45, Ashoke Dinda 3 for 50). Andhra 3 points, Bengal 1 point.

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 317 all out in 109.3 overs and 323 for 3 declared in 86 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 54, Akshat Reddy 161 not out, B Sandeep 48) vs Punjab 303 all out in 93.5 overs and 324 for 8 in 57 overs (Shubman Gill 148, Mandeep Singh 40, Anmolpreet Singh 40, Mohd Siraj 4 for 71). Hyderabad 3 points, Punjab 1 point.