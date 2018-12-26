Gujarat Fortunegiants saw off a spirited fight from defending champions Patna Pirates to win the inter-zone wildcard Pro Kabaddi match 37-29 on Wednesday.

The Pirates, because of the defeat, are on the brink of elimination.

Gujarat’s defence proved to be the difference as they prevailed over Patna’s star-studded attacking lineup featuring season six’s leading raider Pradip Narwal.

Captain Sunil Kumar, with five tackle points, was Gujarat’s mainstay in the defence as he got a fine support from Iran’s Hadi Oshtorak.

Leading by three points with three minutes left, the duo effected a super tackle to pin down Narwal to give the team a decisive 32-28 lead.

They scored five points in a row towards the end to seal the win for Fortunegiants.

Narwal finished with 10 raid points but it was not enough to save his team.

Already assured of the top spot in Zone A, Gujarat trailed most of the first half but led by a point at the break.

Gujarat scored some crucial raids through Ajay Kumar (8) and Rohit Gulia (10) to extend their lead.

Season six’s leading raider Narwal spearheaded Patna’s attack as he made early inroads to give the defending champions a 6-2 lead.

Desperate for a win, Patna called a successful review to make it 12-9, with five minutes left for the break.

But the Fortunegiants, who are the most consistent team of the season, ensured that they kept Patna’s lead in check with Gulia leading their attack.