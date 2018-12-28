Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday asked people not to criticise the Indian international players, who have skipped first-class matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan decided to give Ranji Trophy a miss while someone like Ambati Rayudu, who plays for India in ODIs, decided to retire from first-class cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar recently criticised the BCCI for allowing Dhoni and Dhawan to domestic cricket. “We shouldn’t ask Dhawan and Dhoni ‘Why you are not playing domestic cricket?’. We should, in fact, ask the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and selectors why are they allowing players to skip domestic cricket when they are not on national duty,” he asked.

Dhoni said, “It is important to safeguard players. We have to make the [schedule] of domestic circuit slightly less challenging for the individual. Moreover, it is important to be not too critical of T20 cricket and also individual preferences. Individual preferences should not be criticised.”

The former captain was at the launch of former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and India Cements top boss N Srinivasan’s book release.

Dhoni was satisfied Indian team’s performance across formats. He attributed the success in Australia to the top-quality bowling unit.

“I am very happy with the way our cricket is going. See the fast bowlers how they are bowling in the Test arena.”

“As of now, we have a bowling attack that is taking 20 Test wickets every match, which means we have the chance of winning every Test match that we are playing,” the two-time World Cup winning captain said.

Dhoni added that it was important to keep the bowlers injury-free.

Rahul Dravid, who was also present at the launch, reiterated the same point.

“We have to play the World Cup like it is a bilateral series. We have played well in white ball cricket in recent years. It will also be more about keeping the bowlers injury-free,” Dravid said.

“The team is pretty much finalised. Our white ball cricket in the last one-and-half to two years has been quite exceptional. It is about fine-tuning from here. It is also about getting everyone to that tournament fit and getting everyone to that tournament in good form,” he added.

Anil Kumble suggested that key players of India, especially the bowlers, could be rested for the seven-week Indian Premier League (IPL).

“It is important to keep the bowlers fresh. Batsmen get a lot of opportunities in the IPL. Resting a few of the top players for a few of the IPL games would be a good idea but the franchises may not do that,” Kumble said.