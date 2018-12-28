Former Australia captain Michael Clarke on Friday said Jasprit Bumrah“will soon become the best bowler in the world” across three formats.

Bumrah returned with figures of 6-33 to help India bundle out Australia for 151 in their first innings in the third Test.

“He must be a great guy to play with and to captain. He doesn’t mind the pressure or the expectations. He wants to learn and is a workhorse not too long before he will become the best bowler in the world,” Clarke said.

“In the next few months, Bumrah will be the number one bowler in all three formats.”

Bumrah’s efforts on the third day of the Boxing day Test also made him the first bowler from the subcontinent to take a five-for or more in South Africa, England and Australia in the same year.

He has so far picked up 45 wickets in nine Tests this year.