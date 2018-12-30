Youngster Jonty Sidhu slammed a gritty 85, his maiden half-century, to help Delhi recover from a jittery start and post a modest 240 against Bengal in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Delhi wilted under some fiery bowling by pacer Ashok Dinda, who claimed the top three en route to four for 62, to reduce the visitors to 73 for five in the first session.

But the lanky left-hander Sidhu, playing only his second first-class match, batted with tremendous resolve as he rebuilt the innings with Shivam Sharma (42).

As the wicket eased out in the second session, Bengal struggled to break the partnership and the duo added 96 runs for the sixth wicket before skipper Manoj Tiwary gave the breakthrough in a freak dismissal before tea.

Everything was going at ease for Delhi before Sharma was tempted by a widish full toss and miss hit at cover region where Pradipta Pramanik took a low diving catch to his right.

Bengal bounced back in the final session to dismiss the resistance of Sidhu, who was cleaned up by part-time off-spinner Writtick Chatterjee with a quicker one.

“It’s really an important knock for me. Maiden half-century in Ranji Trophy. I’m however not satisfied as I missed out on a hundred. I’m really sad. I did all the hardwork but missed the milestone,” said Sidhu, who made his Ranji debut in Gautam Gambhir’s swansong match against Andhra.

Dinda was the pick of the bowlers for Bengal as the pacer castled Kunal Chandela in the fourth ball of the day with Delhi yet to open their account.

Dinda next trapped last match’s centurion Anuj Rawat (7) before Aamir Gani dismissed skipper Nitish Rana (21).

Jaffer slams ton

Veteran Wasim Jaffer slammed a century to propel hosts Vidarbha to an imposing 389 for 4 against Mumbai on the opening day of their Elite Ranji Trophy Group A game.

Jaffer plays a shot against Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

It was business as usual for 40-year-old Jaffer as he made 178 in 196 balls against his former team at the VIdarbha Cricket Association Stadium. The right-handed batsman completed his 56th first-class century in the process.

Jaffer and one down Atharva Taide (95 in 128 balls) justified Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal’s decision to bat first as they took Mumbai bowlers to task.

41-time Ranji champions Mumbai need outright win to stay alive in the coveted domestic tournament.

Karnataka in command

Opener Dega Nischal and Krishnamurthy Siddharth hit centuries to put Karnataka in the driver’s seat, piling up 273 for four against Chhattisgarh on the opening day of a Group A Ranji Trophy match at Alur.

Nischal, who has been in top form and highest run-getter for Karnataka this season, was batting on 107 and giving him company was Shreyas Gopal on eight at the draw of stumps.

Siddharth made 105 runs of 189 balls, before he was trapped leg before by Pankaj Rao. He had belted eleven boundaries and two sixes in his blistering innings.

In contrast, Nischal played a patient knock, facing 241 balls for his unbeaten 107 which was laced with seven boundaries.

Rajasthan bowlers shine

Rajasthan bowlers led by young leg spinner Rahul Chahar put up a spirited show as they bowled out Goa for 244 on the opening day of their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy game.

Chahar (4-86) was the pick of the bowlers and was ably supported by T M Haq (2-39) and Nathu Singh (1-40).

At close of play, Rajasthan were 20 for no loss , still adrift by 224 runs, with both their openers Amitkumar Gautam and Chetan Bist unbeaten on identical scores of 9.

Brief Scores

At Porvorim: Goa 244 all out (Snehal Kauthankar 48, Amogh Desai 44, Rahul Chahar 4-86, T M Haq 2-39) versus Rajasthan 20 for no loss. Rajasthan trail by 224 runs.

At Rohtak: Haryana 110 all out (Himanshu Rana 50, S M Pahal 19 not out, Saurabh Kumar 7-33) and 10 for no loss versus Uttar Pradesh 133 all out (Rinku Singh 43, Umang Sharma 17, Priyam Garg 17, A K Chahal 5-16, H V Patel 3-32)

At New Delhi (Palam): Odisha 177 all out (Abhishek Raut 56, Biplab Samantaray 41, A A Bamal 4-61) versus Services 2 for no loss.

At Jamshedpur: Tripura 247 for 8 (U U Bose 44, Rajib Saha 43 not out, Rahul Shukla 3-38, Anukul Roy 2-36) versus Jharkhand

At Guwahati: Assam 128 all out (Mrinmoy Dutta 35 not out, Mukthair Hussain 24, Umar Nazir 3-31) and 6 for no loss versus Jammu and Kashmir 144 all out (Qamran Iqbal 64, Irfan Pathan 35, Mukthair Hussain 5-39, Arup Das 3-52)

At Nagpur: Vidarbha 389 for 4 (Wasim Jaffer 178, Atharva Taide 95, Ganesh Satish 77 not out, Dhurmil Matkar 3-92) versus Mumbai

At Pune: Maharashtra 230 all out (Ruturaj Gaikwad 70, Rahul Tripathi 62, C T Gaja 5-57, Piyush Chawla 3-39) versus Gujarat 41/0

At Alur (Karnataka): Karnataka 273 for 4(Dega Nischal 107 not out, Siddharth K V 105, Manish Pandey 40, Pankaj Rao 4-38) versus Chhattisgarh

At New Delhi: Baroda 289/6 (Krunal Pandya 160, Mitesh Patel 55 not out, Amit Mishra 4-65) versus Railways

Hyderabad 226 for 7 in 81.4 overs (Himalay Agarwal 59, P Akshat Reddy 57, K V Saikanth 3 for 49)

At Mohali: Kerala 121 all out in 37 overs (Vishnu Vinod 35, Siddarth Kaul 6 for 55) vs Punjab 135 for 2 in 40 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 67 batting, Mandeep Singh 41 batting)

At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 235 for 5 in 89 overs (Rajat Patidar 47, Naman Ojha 41, Arpit Guleria 2 for 36) vs Himachal