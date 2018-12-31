Seamer Subodh Bhati triggered a middle-order collapse in the second session as Delhi gained upperhand against Bengal with a slender 20-run first innings lead after the second day in a Ranji Trophy group league encounter.

In a nippy five over spell, Bhati took three wickets as Bengal lost five wickets in the post-lunch session before being all out for 220 in reply to Delhi’s first innings score of 240.

Bhati got a good support from Kulwant Khejroliya (3/86) as the left-arm medium pacer dealt a big blow dismissing skipper Manoj Tiwary (15), whose wrong judgement proved to be costly in the context of the innings.

At stumps, Delhi were 41/2 in their second essay, with an overall lead of 61 runs at close on day two.

Both the teams need minimum six points to stay in contention for a quarterfinal berth.

Urging his batsmen to score runs collectively, Bengal skipper Tiwary said the match was still wide open.

“I’m tired of answering for others, we have experts who can answer better. I just want all our specialist batsmen should score big runs,” Tiwary said.

On his misjudgment to be bowled by Khejroliya, Tiwary admitted that it was a technical glitch.

“But, I can’t score in every match. There will be ups and downs. I scored a 90 and got an unfortunate run-out in last match. Yes, a big score was expected from me in this must-win match. But I want a collective consistency from our batsmen.”

Advantage Vidarbha against Mumbai

Vidarbha piled up a mammoth 511 in their first essay and then reduced Mumbai to 169/6 on the second day of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy Game in Nagpur on Monday.

For Vidarbha, veteran Wasim Jaffer (178) and one-down Atharva Taide (95) had laid foundation of a big score at the Vidarha Cricket Association stadium.

Resuming at 389/4, Ganesh Satish added 13 runs to his overnight tally and fell at 90 as he missed a deserving hundred. Satish became pacer Shardul Thakur’s second victim.

But a determined Mohit Kale struck a patient 68 in 126 balls. And contributions from lower order batsmen – Apoorv Wankhede (25), Akshay Wakhare (20 not out) and Aditya Sarwate (16) – helped the hosts cross the 500-run mark.

For the visitors, slow left-arm bowler Dhurmil Matkar ended with a five-wicket haul but had to concede 141 runs.

UP win inside two days

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar overall took 14 wickets as Uttar Pradesh thrashed hosts Haryana by six wickets in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy game inside two days in Lahli.

For Uttar Pradesh, Saurabh Kumar, was adjudged the Man of the Match as he ended the game with figures of 14-65 at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, picking seven wickets each in both the innings.

The visitors grabbed 6 points with the thumping win.

Haryana were bundled out for 110 in their first essay with 25-year-old Saurabh taking 7-33.

The visitors then managed to take a slender-first innings lead after they posted 133 on the board.

Resuming on overnight score of 10 for no loss, Haryana was shot out for paltry 129.

Needing 107 to win, Uttar Pradesh chased the target in 21.2 overs, losing four wickets in the process.

Brief Scores



Delhi 240 and 41/2; 19 overs (Ashok Dinda 2/22). Bengal 220; 58.4 overs (Sudip Chattterjee 56, Abhimanyu Easwaran 40, Pradipta Pramanik 37 not out; Subodh Bhati 3/28, Kulwant Khejroliya 3/86)

At Nagpur: Vidarbha 511 (Wasim Jaffer 178, Atharva Taide 95, Ganesh Satish 90, Dhurmil Matkar 5-141) versus Mumbai 169/6 (Jay Bista 64, Shubham Ranjane 52, Shivam Dubey 21 not out, Akshay Wakhare 4-55)

At Pune: Maharashtra 230 versus Gujarat 414/3 (Priyank Panchal 141, Kathan Patel 107, Manprit Juneja 81, Anupam Sanklecha 1-61)

At Alur (Karnataka): Kartanaka 418 (Dega Nischal 107, Sidharth K V 105, R Vinay Kumar 90 not out, Pankaj Rao 7-82) versus Chhattisgarh 121/3 (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 53 not out, Amandeep Khare 43 not out, Abhimanyu Mithun 3-26)

At New Delhi (Karnail Singh Stadium): Baroda 313 (Krunal Pandya 160, Mitesh Patel 61 not out, Amit Mishra 5-76) and 14/2 (Kedar Devdhar 6 not out, Amit Mishra 2-9) versus Railways 200 (Mahesh Rawat 50, Arindam Ghosh 46, Krunal Pandya 4-40)

At Rohtak: Haryana 110 and 129 (Amit Kumar 51, Jayant Yadav 26, Saurabh Kumar 7-32) lost to Uttar Pradesh 133 and 110 for 4 (Samarth Singh 53 not out, Rinku Singh 20 not out, Sanjay Pahal 1-10). Uttar Pradesh won by 6 wickets

At Guwahati: Assam 128 and 245 (Rishav Das 95, Surupam Purkayastha 46, Amit Sinha 33, Parvez Rasool 3-30) versus Jammu and Kashmir 144 and 19/1 (Qamran Iqbal 13 not out, Arup Das 1-9). Jammu and Kashmir need 211 runs to win

At Porvorim: Goa 244 versus Rajasthan 343/3 (Robin Bist 98 not out, Mahipal Lomror 89, Ashok Menaria 66 not out, Amogh Desai 1-40). Rajasthan lead by 99 runs

At Jamshedpur: Tripura 253/9 (Rajib Saha 48 not out, U U Bose 44, Rahul Shukla 4-38) versus Jharkhand 307/4 (Kumar Deobrat 136 not out, Nazim Siddiqui 134, Neelambuj Vats 3-45). Jharkhand lead by 54 runs

At New Delhi (Palam): Odisha 177 versus Services 183/4 (N K Singh 64, Ravi Chauhan 48, Abhishek Raut 2-52). Services lead by 6 runs

Hyderabad 271 all out in 81.4 overs (Himalay Agarwal 59, P Akshat Reddy 57, K V Sasikant 5 for 64) vs Andhra 207 for 3 in 76 overs (Gnaneshwar 65)

At Mohali: Kerala 121 all out in 37 overs (Vishnu Vinod 35, Siddarth Kaul 6 for 55) and 127/3 in 42 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 76 batting)vs Punjab 217 all out in 75.2 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 69, Mandeep Singh 89, Sandeep Warrier 5 for 83)

At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 265 all out in 98.3 overs (Rajat Patidar 47, Naman Ojha 41, Shubam Sharma 54, Arpit Guleria 2 for 36) and 47 for 2 vs Himachal 127 all out