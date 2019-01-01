The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch used for the third India vs Australia Test as “average”.

It had the same rating for the pitch used for the second Test at Perth.

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, “The Melbourne Cricket Club’s bid to hold on to the Boxing Day Test has been boosted after the MCG was given an average rating by the International Cricket Council following India’s 137-run win.”

According to the report, the ICC confirmed the rating on Tuesday. The MCG received three demerit points after last year’s drawn Ashes Test which witnessed more than 1,000 runs and 24 wickets falling over the five days.

The ground, due to the ‘average’ rating, does not get demerit points from ICC.

As per the ICC rules, a venue loses international status if it tallies five demerit points over a rolling five-year period.

The MCG track came under scrutiny after India took nearly two days to post 443 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara had attributed their sedate batting to the nature of the track.

However, when India bowled during the last three days, the track seemed lively again with Indian pacers accounting for 15 of the 20 Australian wickets.

According to the newspaper, “Despite this rating, the MCG pitches will undergo a major revamp under curator Matt Page. He had worked diligently to improve the sand base and add moisture after the Ashes debacle but the venue is about to invest in up to four new pitches and greater technology.”

The current pitches are about 15 years old but will continue to be used next season. It will take about three years for the new pitches to be grown.