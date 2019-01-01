Chennaiyin FC midfielder Dhanpal Ganesh has signed a new three-year contract with the club, keeping him with the two-time Indian Super League champions till May 2022.

“I am delighted to have renewed my contract with my home club,” Dhanpal said.

“Chennaiyin FC have showed tremendous faith in me despite my knee injury, and I cannot wait to get back to the pitch and repay that faith.

“This season has not gone to plan yet. However we will focus ahead and aim to bounce back stronger in 2019 with plenty to play for including our historic AFC Cup campaign.”

Namma Dhanpal Ganesh signs a new 3-year deal that keeps him at the club till May 2022! 🙌#PoduMachiGoalu #DG2022 pic.twitter.com/MfTw8yhWxU — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) January 1, 2019

Dhanpal was a pivotal figure in CFC’s 2017-’18 title-winning side, making 17 appearances and scoring two crucial goals. The hard-tackling central midfielder aided the backline formidably and helped them keep eight clean sheets en route the ISL title.

The 27-year-old has seven international caps to his name and featured regularly in Indian national team head coach Stephen Constantine’s plans in the road to the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Dhanpal is currently out with a knee injury suffered during pre-season but is set to feature in the New Year.