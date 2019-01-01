Reigning champions Vidarbha defeated Mumbai by an innings and 145 runs in a lop-sided Ranji Trophy Group A game in Nagpur on Tuesday. Mumbai needed an “outright win” to stay alive in the coveted domestic competition.

But it was their batting that let them down not once but twice at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium as the hosts scripted a memorable win and even gained a bonus point.

The hopes of 41-time Ranji champions to secure a quarter final berth are now dashed and they are out of reckoning to make the last eight.

Mumbai resumed at their overnight score of 169 for 6 in their first innings. But barring Dhurmil Matkar (62 not out), no other lower-order batsman showed spine and the visitors were shot out for a paltry 252.

Off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (5-85) emerged as the hero for Vidarbha in the first essay.

Vidarbha, who had posted a massive 511 on the board, asked Mumbai to bat again.

If Wakhare emerged as Mumbai’s nemesis in the first essay, then slow left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate sliced through the Mumbai batting in the second innings.

Sarwate returned with splendid figures of 6-48 as he proved to be Mumbai’s wrecker in chief in the second essay.

Delhi in control

Subodh Bhati top-scored with a lightning 62 down the order in Delhi’s second innings to help the visitors take firm control over hosts Bengal in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Bhati, who had shown his batting exploits with an astounding 57-ball 207 in a Goa League T20 match in March this year, smashed six sixes and five fours en route to his maiden first-class fifty.

The Delhi frontline pacer, who claimed three wickets in the first innings, added 80 valuable runs for the last wicket with his bowling partner Kulwant Khejroliya (21 not out) before being run out by Ashok Dinda.

Bhati’s powerplay propped Delhi to 301 in their second essay, setting Bengal an improbable 322 target on the final day.

“It was the last wicket, and I just wanted to capitalise. Their plan was to bowl short. But I was confident that the ball would either hit the helmet or I would clear the rope. We were ready,” Bhati said as he hit two sixes each against Bengal pacers Dinda and Mukesh Kumar.

“I take my batting seriously. I opened in club cricket and batted higher up the order for Delhi initially but after flopping, I returned to concentrate on my bowling,” a modest Bhati added.

Having survived a tricky phase of three overs, Bengal were 18 for no loss at close on the penultimate day.

Pandey leads Karnataka

Captain Manish Pandey led the way with an unbeaten half-century as Karnataka extended their lead to 248 runs against Chhattisgarh in a Group A Ranji Trophy match.

When the stumps were drawn on the third day, Karnataka were 113 for four in their second innings with Pandey and Shreyas Gopal batting on 57 and 21 runs, respectively.

Earlier, Karnataka bundled out Chhattisgarh for 283. Ronit More and Abhimanyu Mithun returned figures of five for 48 and four for 64, respectively.

Bharat, Bhui hit centuries

Centuries by K S Bharat (178 not out) and Ricky Bhui (129) helped Andhra take control against Hyderabad at stumps on day three of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘B’ match.

Talented young wicketkeeper-batsman Bharat hit 22 fours and two sixes in his 277-ball knock of 178 while Bhui struck 14 fours and two sixes in his 248-ball innings as Andhra scored 502 for 7 declared in 154 overs in reply to Hyderabad’s 271.

At end of the day’s proceedings, Hyderabad was 33 for no loss, still trailing by 198 runs.

Brief Scores

In Kolkata: Delhi: 240 and 301 in 96.4 overs (Subodh Bhati 62, Himmat Singh 51, Jonty Sidhu 42; Ashok Dinda 5/88) vs Bengal 220 and 18 for no loss in 3 overs (Abhishek Raman 8 batting, Abhimanyu Easwaran 6 batting)

In Nagpur: Vidarbha 511 versus Mumbai 252 (Jay Bista 64,Dhurmil Matkar 62 not one, Shubham Ranjane 52, Akshay Wakhare 5-85) and 114 (Dhurmil Matkar 36, Shreyas Iyer 22, Aditya Sarwate 6-48)

In Pune: Maharashtra 230 and 137/6 (Naushad Shaikh 40, Ashay Palkar 29 not out, Chintan Gaja 2-23) versus Gujarat545/8 declared (Priyank Panchal 141, Kathan Patel 107, Manprit Juneja 87, Anupam Sanklecha 3-80)

In Alur (Karnataka): Karnataka 418 and 113/4 (Manish Pandey 57 not out, Shreyas Gopal 21 not out, Pankaj Rao 3-16) versus Chhattisgarh 283 (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 120, Amadeep Khare 45, Ronit More 5-48)

In New Delhi (Karnail Singh Stadium): Baroda 313 and 157 (Krunal Pandya 104, Yusuf Pathan 13, Amit Mishra 7-50) defeat Railways 200 and 106 (Marripuri Suresh 29 not out, Pratham Singh 15, Bhargav Bhatt 5-43, Krunal Pandya 2-19) by 164 runs

Karnataka 1st innings: 418 all out in 131.4 overs; 2nd innings: 113/4 in 34 overs (Manish Pandey 57 n.o; Pankaj Kumar Rao 3/16) vs Chhatisgarh 1st innings: 283 all out in 89 overs (Harpreet Singh 120, Amandeep singh 45; Ronit More 5/48, Abhimanyu Mithun 4/64)

Hyderabad 271 all out in 90.3 overs and 33 for no loss in 10 overs vs Andhra 502 for 7 declared in 154 overs (K S Bharat 178 not out, Ricky Bhui 129, C R Gnaneswar 65)

In Mohali: Kerala 121 and 223 all out in 73.1 overs (Mohammed Azharudeen 112, Mayank Markande 4 for 56) lost to Punjab 237 all out in 75.2 overs and 131 for no loss (Shubman Gill 69 not out, Jiwanjot Singh 48 not out)

In Indore: Madhya Pradesh 265 and 193 all out in 58.5 overs (Rajat Patidar 54, Gurvinder Singh 6 for 53) beat Himachal 127 all out in 55.3 overs and 191 all out in 44.4 overs (PP Jaiswal 44, Kumar Kartikeya Singh 3 for 58) by 140 runs

In Guwahati: Assam 128 and 245 versus Jammu and Kashmir 144 and 231/6 (Shubham Khajuria 67, Parvez Rasool 67, Irfan Pathan 33 not out, Arup Das 3-46). Jammu and Kashmir won by four wickets

In Porvorim: Goa 244 and 199 for 5(Sagun Kamat 96, Amit Verma 84 not out, T M Haq 3-39) versus Rajasthan 513 for 8declared (Robin Bist 169 not out, Mahipal Lomror 89, Ashok Menaria 76, Lakshay Garg 3 for 127)

In Jamshedpur: Tripura 253 for 9and 146 for 2 (U U Bose 73 not out, B B Ghosh 61, Ashish Kumar 1-19) versus Jharkhand 409 (Kumar Deobrat 150, Nazim Siddiqui 134, Neelambuj Vats 5-50)

In New Delhi (Palam): Odisha 177 and 65/1 (Debasish Samantray 35 not out, Shantanu Mishra 30) versus Services 417/8 declared(Vikas Hathwala 115 not out, N K Singh 64, Rajat Paliwal 62, Govinda Poddar 2-85)