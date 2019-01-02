Salman Butt has claimed that Shahid Afridi blocked his return to the Pakistan team for the 2016 World T20 after his five-year ban for the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Butt, a former Pakistan captain, said he was almost selected for the World T20 in India following the expiry of his ban in 2015 but Afridi resisted his selection.

“I was called to the NCA (National Cricket Academy) by head coach Waqar Younis and batting coach, Grant Flower, and they took me to the nets and checked my fitness,” Butt told GTV News on Tuesday night.

“Waqar bhai asked me if I was mentally ready to play for Pakistan again and I said, ‘yes very much.’”

Butt, 34, said that Afridi, who was the captain, impeded his return.

“I don’t know what prompted him to do this but I didn’t go to him or speak about it. I didn’t feel it was right. But what I know is that Waqar and Flower told me I was playing the World Cup and than Afridi resisted,” Butt claimed.

Pakistan fared poorly in the World T20. Afridi and Waqar were forced to resign.

‘Pakistan need strong domestic structure like India’

The former captain also said that Pakistan need to strengthen their domestic cricket to succeed in Tests.

Last month Pakistan lost the three-Test series against New Zealand 1-2 and also suffered a six-wicket defeat against South Africa in the first Test at Centurion last week.

“Look, when India won the recent Test against Australia (in Melbourne), Virat Kohli credited India’s domestic cricket for the success in bowling and batting,” said Butt.

“India is doing well because their players are only allowed to play in the IPL T20 cricket and have to play Ranji Trophy unlike us, where most players tend to avoid four-day domestic cricket.”

“Look most of them (Pakistani players) have not even played 50 first-class games. Not many of them have spent time in domestic four-day cricket. Worse they have played all their cricket mostly in UAE conditions,” he added.

Pakistan will take on South Africa in the second Test beginning on Thursday at Cape Town. Butt said changing the playing XI will not make a big difference.

“Even if changes are made in the Pakistan team for the second Test in South Africa, I don’t think it will make a difference,” he said.

“We just don’t have players who can be expected to come up with a big innings after every three or four innings.”