City-based Rajveer and Anaishaa shone brightly winning the gold medal in the Under-9 and silver medal in the Under-7 age groups, respectively, in the 35th Singapore National Open Age Group Chess Championship.

The tournament, organised by the Singapore Chess Federation, saw around 500 players from 14 countries competing for the top honours.

Rajveer, a student of city-based Vibgyor High School, with clever tactical play, remained unbeaten to finish with a total of 7.5 points out of a possible 8, stated a media release issued by South Mumbai Chess Academy.

Rajveer, ranked third in his age group in the country, scored some creditable wins against higher rated opponents and also forced a draw against Singapore’s Goh Zi Han, the highest ranked player in the competition.

His sister Anaishaa, who is the defending Maharashtra state Under-7 champion, won the silver medal in her age category.

She scored seven out of eight points.