Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran played the innings of his life with an unbeaten 183 as Bengal chased down a record 322 to record a seven-wicket win and virtually knock Delhi out of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Dismissed for 220 in less than 59 overs in the first session, Bengal had a mountain to climb on the final day. But the 23-year-old Abhimanyu, fresh from India A tour to New Zealand under Rahul Dravid, came off age in his composed innings which featured 23 boundaries and two sixes.

Abhimanyu ran hard for his singles as well and he found perfect ally in senior teammate Anustup Majumdar who made a valuable 69 not out (8x4) as Bengal took just 70.2 overs to get across the line.

The duo put on 186 runs for the unbroken third wicket to script Bengal’s biggest run chase in Ranji Trophy, bettering their 307-run chase against Karnataka here in 2006-07 season.

Wednesday’s win kept Bengal’s quarterfinal hopes alive as they now occupy seventh place in the combined Elite Group A and B with 22 points.

They next face Punjab here from January 7-10 in a virtual knock-out game.

Sharing the secret of his transformation, he said: “I was not able to convert my starts and getting out for 50-60 odd runs. Rahul Sir told me rather than eyeing a big score, concentrate on the process. Just play with the situation and go over by over.”

Delhi next face Tamil Nadu in Chennai in their final league match.

Pandey helps Karnataka win

Manish Pandey led from the front with a sublime century to help Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by a massive 198 runs in a Group A Ranji Trophy match at Alur.

The win took Karnataka a step closer towards securing their place in the knock-out stages of the premier domestic tournament.

Karnataka are now placed placed second with 27 points from seven matches, a point less than group toppers Vidarbha.

Pandey played an unconquered 102-run knock while Ronit More and Shreyas Gopal bagged four wickets apiece in Chhattisgarh’s second innings to ensure the big win for Karnataka.

Milind hits 6th century

Former Delhi batsman Milind Kumar slammed centuries in consecutive innings to help Sikkim salvage a draw against Meghalaya in a Ranji Trophy Plate Group match here Wednesday.

Milind, who scored 117 in the first innings, made 127 not out from 121 balls (20x4s, 1x6) in the second essay as Sikkim replied strongly, finishing at 304 four four to collect one point from the encounter.

This was Milind’s sixth century, which included two double hundreds. He has so far made 1261 runs from 12 innings this season with an astonishing average of 126.10.

This is the fifth most by any batsman in a Ranji Trophy season. With one game left for Sikkim – against Arunachal Pradesh – Milind is 154 runs shy of VVS Laxman’s all-time record of 1415 runs in 1999-2000 season.

Gujarat beat Maha

Gujarat made a winning start to 2019 by defeating hosts Maharashtra by an innings and 130 runs in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group A game.

After bundling out Maharashtra for 230 in the first innings at the MCA international stadium at Gahunje, Gujarat piled up a mammoth 545/8 declared, thanks to centuries by skipper Priyank Panchal and opener Kathan Patel.

When the play began on the fouth and the final day, Maharashtra were teetering at 137 for 6 in their second innings, adrift by 178 runs.

Maharashtra’s second essay folded up at 185 in 55.5 overs.

Other results

Andhra picked up three points after its Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘B’ match against Hyderabad ended in a draw. Akshath Reddy (65, 98 balls) and Himalay Agarwal (60, 93 balls) batted solidly for Andhra to dash the home team’s hopes of securing a victory.

At Mohali, Punjab thrashed Kerala by 10 wickets and took their points tally to 20, thereby brightening their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals.