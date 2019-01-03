Sachin Tendulkar’s first coach Ramakant Achrekar, who died on Wednesday at the age of 87, was not given a state funeral because of a “communication gap”, according to a senior minister in the Maharashtra government.

When a public figure dies, the state government decides whether to perform the funeral with state honours or not.

Housing minister Prakash Mehta, who represented the state government at the cremation ceremony of the celebrated cricket coach, said it was “sad and unfortunate” that Achrekar was not given a state funeral.

“It is somebody’s mistake and communication gap,” Mehta told reporters at the Shivaji Park crematorium, adjacent to the ground where the 87-year-old coach trained Tendulkar. “I, as a government representative, am sorry. This is very sad. I will check what happened.”

Mehta, the former Mumbai BJP chief, said he will speak to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on this matter. “I got a message from Mantralaya only this morning to attend the funeral,” he added.

Achrekar, the childhood coach of Tendulkar, died on Wednesday at his Shivaji Park residence in Dadar in central Mumbai.

A senior official from the chief minister’s office said, “We were not informed by the Protocol Department about the requirement for funeral with state honours.

“Normally, the General Administration Department puts up a file [for according a state funeral] and the chief minister approves it. But in this case, we did not receive even a phone call,” the official added.

Ram Shinde, state water conservation minister, who also holds the charge of protocol department, told PTI that he was not in Mumbai.

“Generally, decisions on according someone a state funeral are taken by the chief minister’s office,” Shinde said.

“Had I been intimated Wednesday night, I would have certainly taken up the issue and ensured that Achrekar sir got a state funeral,” Shinde added.

“This [practice] has nothing to do with whether the person received any civilian award,” an official from the General Administration Department said, when pointed out that Achrekar, like actress Sridevi, was a recipient of Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

After the controversy over Sridevi’s state funeral in February last year, the GAD had said the discretionary powers to grant a funeral with full state honours was vested with the chief minister and it was not related to the conferment of any national honours on the deceased personality.