Churchill Brothers won their second consecutive match after Anthony Wolfe struck twice in the second-half against Minerva Punjab on Saturday.

With this win, Churchill have 19 points on the board and are third in the I-League standings.

They are one point ahead of Real Kashmir. But the latter can reclaim the third spot if they beat Mohun Bagan at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

Defending champions Minerva Punjab, meanwhile, remained seventh with 13 points from 11 games (3 wins, 4 draws, 4 losses).

Minerva coach Paul Munster introduced Japanese attacker Yu Koboki in place of his compatriot Hitova Ayemi in the 35th minute. Koboki initiated a couple of quick attacks towards the fag end of the first half.

A couple of minutes later, the Japanese attacker combined with William Opoku and invaded the opposition box. He was, however, flagged off-side.

Ten minutes into the second half, Churchill boss Petre Gigiu brought in Anthony Wolfe. The Trinidadian forward wasted no time and put his team ahead in the 61st minute.

He scored again in the 84th minute, slotting a penalty to the left of Minerva keeper Bhaskar Roy.

After a great start to the season, Gigiu’s side had suffered a slump, when they dropped six points in four matches.

However, Churchill Brothers seem to have bounced back with two wins on the trot, and will be raring to go against Gokulam in their next match.

Meanwhile, Minerva have picked up only two points in their last four matches.