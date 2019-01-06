Real Kashmir continued their giant-killing act in the I-League on Sunday with a 2-1 vicory over Mohun Bagan to keep their title hopes alive.

The team’s sixth victory was enabled by Mason Robertson’s brace – he struck in the 33rd and 74th minute at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Starting as a defender, Robertson – who was recruited by his father and coach of the club, David Robertson – dominated the game to hand the former champions a second successive defeat.

Sony Norde, who made a comeback after missing four matches due to his leg injury, scored the solitary goal for Mohun Bagan in the 42nd minute.

“Today’s win is because of dedication and hard work of everyone at RKFC. The boys were exceptional and I am sure that the spirit continues as we begin our final uphill task,” said Sandeep Chattoo, co-owner of Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC).

Real Kashmir had lost to Mohun Bagan at home. Sunday’s win helped them go to second place in the points table, ahead of NEROCA FC.

Real Kashmir have a three-point deficit against table-toppers Chennai City (24). Mohun Bagan slipped to sixth place with 15 points from 11 matches.

Real Kashmir also had a fine outing in Kolkata after their 1-1 draw against East Bengal, extending their unbeaten run to seven matches in the top-tier league.

Robertson, who missed Real Kashmir’s last match against East Bengal due to food poisoning, quickly switched to the attacking third and make instant impact.

In the 33rd minute, Robertson deceived Arijit Bagui in an aerial battle and headed home a cross floated by Surchandra Singh.

Shankarlal Chakraborty’s side started pressing hard after conceding the goal in pursuit of the equaliser.

It paid dividends as Norde brought the Mariners back into the game with a sublime free-kick, which found the top corner of the net.

Mohun Bagan got a chance to snatch the lead moments later with a perfect cross by Henry Kisseka but midfielder Sourav Das’ header failed to make an impact.

Mohun Bagan wasted another chance in the 69th minute, this time from a free-kick with Norde shooting it over the cross bar from outside the penalty box.

Robertson, 16 minutes before the end of regulation time, scored Real Kashmir’s second goal. From an assist by Abednego Tetteh, who played a through ball, he blasted a shot that went in, touching the inside of the near post.

Mohun Bagan missed two more chances to lose the match.