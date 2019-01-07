Fittest, unstoppable and consistency personified – India’s history-making cricket team was showered with gushing praise by former players, with batting great Sunil Gavaskar slamming criticism that the triumph came against a weakened Australian team.

India won the four-match series 2-1 after the Sydney Test ended in a rain-enforced draw, their first ever Test series triumph on Australian soil. What the weather could not hide was Australia’s poor performance with both bat and ball through the series.

Australia’s performance was partly attributed to the absence of batting mainstays David Warner and Steve Smith, who are serving one-year bans for ball-tampering, but Gavaskar rejected the assertion.

“It is not India’s fault that this Australian team was without David Warner and Steve Smith,” Gavaskar said during a post-match show on Sony Six.

“Australia could have handed them shorter bans but obviously it was thought that one-year bans would be good for Australian cricket, that they needed to be made an example for anyone who brings the game into disrepute.

“India played the opposition they were presented with and it’s a great achievement for them.”

Gavaskar was proud of how the Indian team performed in Australia. “I am in tears,” he said. “It’s a terrific moment. This Indian team has done Indian cricket proud. This is what you play for.

“I was part of the team that won the first time in West Indies and England, those were really special moments. It is really special.”

According to Gavaskar what separates Kohli’s men from earlier Indian teams is their world class fitness standards.

“It is not that teams that I was a part of didn’t play to win,” he said. “We also played to win but this team is at a different level in terms of fitness and the captain has shown the way.”

With inputs from Scroll Staff