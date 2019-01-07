Former champions Mumbai, out of running for a place in the knock out rounds, finally found some form when they shot out minnows Chhattisgarh for a measly first innings score in their last Group A game at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Pace bowlers Shardul Thakur (4 for 32) and Tushar Deshpande (5 for 46) got on top of the rival batsmen soon after Mumbai inserted Chhattisgarh in and terminated the visitors’ first innings at 129 in just 42.1 overs on day one of the four-day match.

In reply, Mumbai made 118 for three with recalled former captain Suryakumar Yadav unbeaten on 31. New opener Vikrant Auti made 43.

In another Group A game at the Moti Baug ground in Vadodara, hosts Baroda skittled out Karnataka for a cheap total of 112, made 223 to take a handy first innings lead of 111 and then had the visitors again in a spot of bother at 13 for 2.

In another important match in the same group at Rajkot, hosts Saurashtra ended the opening day at 218 for five against reigning champions Vidarbha.

In an inconsequential Group A match in Delhis Karnail Singh stadium, Maharashtra were dismissed for a paltry 70 by hosts Railways who took the first innings lead by making 180 for 8.

Mukund ton for TN

A patient century by Test discard Abhinav Mukund and his 155-run partnership with captain Baba Indrajith (86) helped Tamil Nadu make 215 for 3 in 90 overs at stumps on day one against Delhi in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘B’ match.

Mukund, who was dropped when on 97 by Lalit Yadav off Navdeep Saina, reached his ton with a glorious drive through the covers of Shivam Sharma in the 87th over.

The stylish southpaw and Indrajith, who hit 11 fours, came together with the host in a spot of bother at 42 for 2, negotiated the bowling with a mix of caution and aggression.

Vinay floors Bengal

Left-arm spinner Vinay Choudhary claimed a career-best 6/62 as Punjab bundled out Bengal for 187 to take early initiative in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B fixture.

The 25-year-old grabbed the key wickets of Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary (4) and the two half-centurions, Shreevats Goswami (57) and Sudip Chatterjee (52), on way to his maiden five-wicket haul, as the home side folded in 69.1 overs at the stroke of tea after electing to bat.

In reply, Punjab were 47/2 at stumps, trailing Bengal by 140 runs with Shubman Gill continuing his sublime form to be unbeaten on 36 (57 balls; 3x4) along with Anmolpreet Singh (1) at the crease.

Skipper Ashutosh Aman and Samar Quadri shared nine wickets between them as Bihar shot out Manipur for 156 in their must-win final round Ranji Trophy Plate group match at the Moin-ul-haq Stadium.

In reply, Bihar were 107/5, trailing Manipur by 49 runs, with Kundan Gupta and skipper Vikas Ranjan batting on 29 and five, respectively.

Bihar under-pressure

Priyojit Singh was the pick of the bowlers with 3/22 in his seven overs, while Bishworjit Konthoujam (2/39) claimed both the openers to reduce Bihar to 44/2 inside 11 overs.

Bihar are placed second, three points behind leaders Uttarakhand in the Plate Group from where one team will make the quarterfinals.

In Dehradun, Uttarakhand kept their knockout hopes alive, posting a challenging 377 against Mizoram with Saurabh Rawat (102) cracking his second first class century.

Rawat found a fine ally in skipper Rajat Bhatia who slammed a run-a-ball 84 (9x4, 1x6) to add 144 runs for the fifth wicket.

The duo’s partnership revived Uttarakhand from 90/4 in the first session after they were sent in. Malolan Rangarajan also contributed with a vital 58 from 76 balls as Uttarakhand ensured that they have a competitive total in their crucial match.

In reply, Mizoram were eight for no loss in eight overs.

Brief Scores:

At Mumbai: Chhattisgarh 129 (Ashutosh Singh 30, Amandeep Khare 48; Shardul Thakur 4 for 32, Tushar Deshpande 5 for 46) versus Mumbai 118 for 3 (Vikrant Auti 43, Suryakumar Yadav 31)

At Baroda: Karnataka 112 (Manish Pandey 43, B K Sharath 30; L Meriwala 3 for 22, B Bhatt 3 for 27) and 13 for 2 (B Bhatt 2 for 7) versus Baroda 223 (Vishnu Solanki 69, Deepak Hooda 52, Yusuf Pathan 36 not out; S Hegde 4 for 74, S Gopal 4 for 47)

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 218 for 5 (Harvik Desai 74, Sheldon Jackson 65, Arpit Vasavada 36 not out) versus Vidarbha

At Delhi: Maharashtra 70 (Avinash Yadav 4 for 38, Ashish Yadav 2 for 11, Harsh Tyagi 2 for 2) versus Railways 180 for 8 (Mahesh Rawat 46; Satyajeet Bacchav 7 for 70)

Bengal 187; 69.1 overs (Shreevats Goswami 57, Sudip Chatterjee 52; Vinay Choudhary 6/62). Punjab 47/2; 20 overs (Shubman Gill 36 batting, Anmolpreet Singh 1 batting)

At Patna: Manipur 156; 32 overs (Mayank Raghav 79; Samar Quadri 5/49, Ashutosh Aman 4/39). Bihar 107/5; 32 overs (Kundan Gupta 29 batting, Vikash Ranjan 5 batting; Priyojit Singh 3/22)

At Goalpara: Arunachal Pradesh 169; 49.1 overs (Kshitiz Sharma 59; Milind Kumar 5/42, Ishwar Chaudhary 3/55). Sikkim 132/3; 42 overs (Milind Kumar 50 batting, Jahan Uddin 27 batting)

At Dehradun: Uttarakhand 377; 83.5 overs (Saurabh Rawat 102, Rajat Bhatia 84, Malolan Rangarajan 58). Mizoram 8 for no loss; 4 overs

At Dimapur: Nagaland 387/5; 87.5 overs (Hokaito Zhimomi 177, Nitesh Lohchab 100; Pankaj Singh 3/95) vs Puducherry

At Chennai: Tamil Nadu 215 for 3 in 90 overs (Abhinav Mukund 104 batting (244 balls, 11x4), B Indrajith 86 (199 balls 11x4, Vikas Mishra 2 for 71) vs Delhi

At Amatar: Himachal 257 for 7 in 87 overs (A R Kalsi 89 batting, Rishi Dhawan 58, M D Nideesh 4 for 81) vs Kerala

At Indore: Andhra 132 all out in 54.3 overs (D B Prashanth Kumar 29, Ishwar Pandey 4 for 43, Kumar Kartikeya Singh 3 for 23, Gourav Yadav 3 for 21) vs Madhya Pradesh