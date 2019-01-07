World number 12 Saurav Ghosal will lead the Indian challenge in the CCI International JSW Indian Squash Circuit 2019, which has attracted world numbers 4 and 5, Tarek Momen and Marwan Elshoprbagy both from Egypt.

The five-day tournament, to be held at the Cricket Club of India’s all glass court from Monday, is also set to see newly crowned national champion Mahesh Mangaonkar (world no 66) and former world no.1 James Willstrop of England who is currently ranked number 15.

Ramit Tandon (world number 68), Harinder Pal Sandhu (world number 75)and Aditya Jagtap (world number 120) are the other Indians in fray, a media release said.

The total prize money will be to the tune of USD 70,000 and players from eleven countries including England, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Qatar, Switzerland and hosts India would be vying for it, the release added.

Anahat wins British Junior Open

National Champion and Asia number one Anahat Singh has won the U-11 British Junior Open squash event.

The 10-year-old toppled Whitney Wilson of Malaysia in four close games to grab the title in Birmingham on Sunday.

Anahat, seeded 3/4 in the Girls’ U11 event, triumphed 13-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9 over the top seeded Wilson, who had dropped only one game on her way to the final.

The British Junior Open (BJO) is the most prestigious event on the Junior squash calendar, attracting the best talent from around the world. This year, 50 nations were represented by 680 players.

Anahat hails from Delhi and studies in the British School.