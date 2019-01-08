Deepak Hooda and Bhargav Bhatt claimed five wickets each to help Baroda register a nail-biting win against Karnataka in a Group A Ranji Trophy match and keep their quarterfinals hopes alive on Tuesday.

On a day when as many as 16 wickets fell, Baroda almost lost the match, but ultimately won by two wickets, chasing down a 110-run target in their second innings.

After this win, Baroda are now placed third with 26 points from eight matches having won three matches, lost one and drew the remaining matches.

On the other hand, Karnataka retained their second place with 27 points from eight matches. They have won three matches and lost two.

Yet, both Baroda and Karnataka’s fortunes of qualifying for the quarterfinal depend on other match results.

Rajasthan enter quarters

Rajasthan trounced Tripura by an innings and 77 runs to book a berth in the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals from Elite Group C. Led by pace spearhead Deepak Chahar, the Rajasthan bowlers bundled out Tripura for 106 in the second innings to guide their team to a massive victory and enable it to storm into the last eight of the national championship.

With this empathic win, Rajasthan became the first team from the group to qualify for the knockout rounds by topping the pool with 51 points, having won 7 of their 9 matches.

After bowling out Tripura for a paltry 35 in their first innings, Rajasthan took a dominant 183-run lead by scoring 218 in their first essay. Tripura resumed the second day on 4 for no loss at the MBB stadium in Agartala, but Rajasthan pacer Chahar wreaked havoc as he returned with figures of 5-17 in just eight overs.

Meanwhile, at Rohtak, hosts Haryana needed 98 runs to win against Services, with nine wickets in hand. Haryana conceded the first innings lead, but fought back and dismissed Services for just 79 in their second essay to tilt the match in their favour.

At Bhubaneshwar, Odisha secured the crucial first innings lead against Goa. The hosts, who decided not to enforce the follow-on, ended the second day at 37 for 1 as the overall lead swelled to 273 runs.

At Kanpur, hosts Uttar Pradesh, who secured the crucial first innings lead, ended the second day at 377 for 5 in the second essay, with middle-order batsman Rinku Singh unbeaten on 96.

At Jammu, the Jammu and Kashmir versus Jharkhand game began Tuesday after the first day was washed out owing to a wet outfield. Jammu and Kashmir, who chose to bat, were shot out for 151 with Ajay Yadav (5-16) being the wrecker-in-chief for the visitors.

Anmolpreet, Gill shine

Anmolpreet Singh cracked an unbeaten century as Punjab grabbed a firm grip over Bengal, taking a 170-run first innings lead, in their must-win Ranji Trophy Elite Group B clash on Tuesday.

Anmolpreet was unbeaten on 124 from 288 balls (13x4, 1x6) in his first century of the season as he guided Punjab to 357/7 on the second day, in reply to Bengal’s first innings total of 187.

Talented 19-year-old Shubman Gill (91) seized the initiative earlier in the day, hitting at brisk pace all around the ground with Anmolpreet playing second fiddle.

But the youngster missed his century by nine runs when he tried to step down to Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar only to mishit to midoff in the first session.

Gill and Anmolpreet put together 89 runs in quick time to set the tone for Punjab before the latter anchored Punjab’s innings and stitched two more fifty-plus stands with Mandeep Singh (44) and Gitansh Khera (42).

The winners of the match are set to make the quarterfinals.

Delhi on backfoot

Two late strikes helped Tamil Nadu seize the advantage against Delhi at stumps on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘B’ match at the M A Chidambaram stadium.

Delhi ended the day at 35 for 2 in reply to Tamil Nadu’s massive first innings score of 422 built on Abhinav Mukund’s superb 134 (319 balls, 13X4) and half-centuries by captain Baba Indrajith (86) and debutant Pradosh Ranjan Paul (78, 129 balls, 12X4, 1X6) and M Shahrukh Khan 55 (139 balls, 4X4, 1X6).

For Delhi, Vikas Mishra was the best bowler, picking up 5 for 142 from 45.4 overs while Shivam Sharma took 4 for 105 from 44 overs.

Brief Scores:

Karnataka: 112 and 220 all out in 63.4 overs (Krishnamurthy Siddahrth 64, Manish Pandey 50; Bhargav Bhatt 5/116, Deepak Hooda (5/31). Baroda: 223 and 110 for 8 in 28.1 overs (Yusuf Pathan 41; Prasidh Krishna 3/14, Ronit More 2/57, Shreyas Gopal 2/12)

At Agartala: Tripura 35/9 and 106 (Harmeet Singh 29, Rajib Saha 24; Deepak Chahar 5-17) lost to Rajasthan 218 (T H Haq 37, Aniket Choudhary 30 not out; M B Mura Singh 4-75) by an innings and 77 runs

At Rohtak: Services 170 and 79 (Diwesh Pathania 25, Rahul Singh Gahlaut 12; Tinu Kundu 5-35) versus Haryana 149 (S G Rohilla 64, Himanshu Rana 19; A A Bamal 7-142) and 3 for 1

At Bhubaneshwar: Odisha 352 (Sandeep Pattanaik 100, Suryakant Pradhan 65; Amogh Desai 3-77) and 37/1 versus Goa 116 (Sagun Kamat 43, Sumiran Amonkar 20; Suryakant Pradhan 5-48, Rajesh Mohanty 3-52)

At Kanpur: Assam 175 versus Uttar Pradesh 377/5 (Rinku Singh 96 not out, Aksh Deep Nath 81, Mohammed Saif 58; Gokul Sharma 1-44)

At Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir 151 (Owais Shah 76, Irfan Pathan 15; Ajay Yadav 5-16) versus Jharkhand 9/0

At Chennai: Tamil Nadu 432 all out in 164.4 overs (Abhinav Mukund 134, B Indrajith 86, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 78, Shahrukh Khan 55, Vikas Mishra 5 for 142, Shivam Sharma 4 for 105) vs Delhi 35 for 2 in 12.5 overs

At Indore: Andhra 132 and 198 for 7 in 64 overs (Karan Shinde 45 batting, C Gnaneshwar 43, D B Prahanth Kumar 44) vs Madhya Pradesh 91 all out in 35.5 overs (Naman Ojha 30, Girinath Reddy 6 for 29)

At Amtar: Himachal 297 all out in 96.1 overs (A R Kalsi 101, Rishi Dhawan 58, M D Nidheesh 6 for 88) vs Kerala 219 for 5 in 64 overs (P Rahul 103 batting, Mohammed Azharudden 40).