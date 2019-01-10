Indias World No.12 Saurav Ghosal Thursday pulled out from the quarterfinal stage of the CCI International JSW Indian Squash Circuit due to a calf injury that he had sustained Wednesday.

Defending champion and third seed Ghosal, who secured a 3-1 win over Egypts Mohamed Reda on way to the last eight, was due to face compatriot Ramit Tandon, ranked 68th, in the quarterfinal.

The 26-year-old Kolkata-based Tandon has now automatically gained a place in the semi-finals for the second edition running at the Cricket Club of India.

Former junior national champion Tandon upset eighth seed Tom Richards of England with surprising ease to enter the quarter finals.

Tandon, who upset 9/16 seedJoshua Masters,also of England, in the first round Tuesday, took just 29 minutes to pack off Richards, globally ranked 20 on the professional circuit, 11-7, 11-1, 11-2 to enter the last eight.

Tandon will take on number one seed Tarek Momen of Egypt for a place in Satuday’s final.

Momen, the World No. 4, quelled the strong challenge from Spains Iker Pajares Bernabeu after a 65-minute battle.

The former won 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-7 in the quarter final.