Former India midfielder Renedy Singh is confident of the Indian football team securing a point in its next game and entering the knockout stage of the AFC Asian Cup.

After starting their campaign in a stunning fashion by defeating Thailand 4-1, India went down to hosts United Arab Emirates 0-2 in their second group stage on Thursday.

“I would love to see India going through and a point in the next match will do,” said Singh, who is an expert with broadcaster Star Sports for the continental showpiece.

India have three points from two games and lie second in the points table behind UAE. Thailand also have three points from two games but stand third on the basis of goal difference.

Reflecting on the last game against UAE, Singh praised skipper Sunil Chhetri.

“If you see what happened, I said in the beginning UAE likes to build up start from the middle, Ashiq is trying his best but what a pass from Sunil, if it could have just gone on either side. Credit goes to the goalkeeper, but he could have finished the score.”

Meanwhile Northeast United FC coach Eelco Schattorie, who is also part of the panel, said the team should rely on its scoring abilities.

“There are moments in a tournament where you need to be realistic and I don’t think that we have the creativity to be dominant, so I feel your strategy should be more on scoring that one point and going through,” Schattorie said.