Top seed and world number four Tarek Momen on Saturday clinched the title in the $70,000 CCI International JSW Indian Squash Circuit in Mumbai after subduing fellow Egyptian Fares Dessouky 3-2 in a pulsating final.

Momen got the better of his fourth-seeded compatriot after a prolonged battle lasting 80 minutes, coming out triumphant with a 11-7, 7-11, 12-10, 10-12, 11-7 scoreline.

The title-triumph fetched Momen, who had beaten India’s Ramit Tandon in the semi final on Friday, USD 12,183, while Dessouky, who has returned to pro squash after a 14-month absence due to a knee injury, received the runner-up prize of USD 7,695.

Dessouky, who overcame Englishman and former world number 1 James Willstrop in the other semi final, fought tooth and nail against the fancied Momen, but the latter held off his challenge with determination to emerge champion.

Momen, in fact, saved three game-balls in the fourth game to catch his rival at 10-all before Dessauky, whose career highest ranking was 8, clinched it over extra points.

The top seed, however, took a handy 7-4 lead in the deciding game and then controlled things well to take it and the match at the Cricket Club of India.