East Bengal will be aiming to remain in title contention when they take on table toppers Chennai City in an away fixture of the I-League on Monday.

The Red and Golds were beaten by Chennai City during their home leg encounter and Monday will provide them with an opportunity to get even.

The Kolkata side’s Spanish coach Alejandro Garcia seems to have settled in on his defensive formation, fitting in Costa Rican World Cupper Jhonny Acosta.

A win can get the Kolkata side back in the reckoning on Monday, which will place them just two points behind Chennai with a game in hand.

Jobby Justin and Laldanmawia Ralte have been in tremendous form with the duo scoring crucial goals with regularity.

“It’s a crucial game tomorrow but the world won’t end if we lose. We are taking one match a time. There are new players who have come in. We are confident to stop Chennai City FC,” the East Bengal gaffer said.

Chennai, on the other hand, after remaining unbeaten in their first eight games, suffered their first defeat at the hands of Real Kashmir, but have since then returned to winning ways after two emphatic victories against Shillong and Gokulam Kerala to maintain their top position in the standings.

Pedro Manzi, their Spanish striker has scored three hat-tricks in the league so far for his 10 goals, and his mid-field compatriots Nestor Jesus and Sandro also have 10 goals between them. The trio, on their day, looks an unstoppable force.

“Playing on home ground is not a big advantage or disadvantage. The playing style is different for every coach and team it varies with every match,” said Chennai’s Singaporean coach Akbar Nawas, speaking on the eve of the game.

“But we keep on uplifting our game with every match. We have good players and it’s who we choose depending on the match. We don’t have anything to lose. We have to give our best and enjoy the game.”