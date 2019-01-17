Kerala stormed into the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy for the first time with a 113-run win over Gujarat in Wayanad on Thursday.

Requiring 195 to win on the third day of the match, Gujarat was bowled out for 81 in 31.3 overs as Basil Thampi (5 for 27) and Sandeep Warrier (4 for 30) destroyed their batting line-up.

Gujarat didn’t have the best start, losing opener Kathan D Patel in the sixth over, wherein Thampi struck twice. The latter bowled Patel out and, in the over’s last ball, got Priyank Panchal (3) out LBW. The visitors were struggling at 10/2.

Left-hander Rahul Shah (33 off 70) hung on but his teammates fell in quick succession.

Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel, probably the biggest threat for Kerala, was run out for a duck, by Sachin Baby.

Dhruv Raval (17) was the only Gujarat batsman other than Rahul Shah to get a double-digit score as the visiting side struggled on a pitch with variable bounce.

The fifth-wicket partnership of 39 between Rahul Shah and Raval was the highest of the Gujarat second innings.

Thampi was named man of the match and Warrier finished with eight wickets each.

Kerala through to Ranji semifinals for the first time, 61 years after started playing in the competition. #RanjiTrophy #KervsGuj pic.twitter.com/BJeorSic2c — Narayanan S (@narayanantweaks) January 17, 2019

Brief scores

Kerala 185 and 171 all out (Sijomon Joseph 56, Jalaj Saxena 44 not out, Roosh Kalaria 3 for 36, Axar Patel 3 for 40) beat Gujarat 162 all out (Parthiv Patel 43, R Kalaria 36, Sandeep Warrier 4 for 42, MD Nidheesh 3 for 38, Basil Thampi 3 for 61) and 81 all out in 31.3 overs (Rahul Shah 33 not out, Basil Thampi 5 for 27, Sandeep Warrier 4 for 30).