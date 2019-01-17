Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals’ owners are set to sell half of their stakes in order to give it a much needed financial boost ahead of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League.

The current franchise owners, it has been learnt, has approached key Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials and intimated their decision to sell around fifty percent of their stakes. Manoj Badale is the principal owner of Rajasthan Royals.

“Yes, Rajasthan Royals are selling a major part of their stakes and the highest bidder will be getting it. What we have heard is that it is around fifty percent and some of the biggest business houses in the country are apparently interested in buying stakes,” said a senior BCCI official.

A former IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiants’ owner Sanjeev Goenka, allegedly, is keen on buying stakes. Goenka was not available for a comment.

Goenka, who is also the principal owner of Indian Super League (ISL) team ATK, had bought the Pune franchise (Rising Pune Supergiants) for the two seasons when Rajatshan Royals and Chennai Super Kings were banned for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal.

“Mr Goenka has always been interested in coming back after he had a fairly good but short stint in the IPL. His team made it to the final in one of the years. Let’s wait and watch how it all pans out,” the official said.

Royals have won the first edition of the IPL in 2008 under the stewardship of the legendary Shane Warne. Their reputation however took a beating in 2013 when three cricketers – S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila – were arrested on charges of spot-fixing.