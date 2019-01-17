The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that an ombudsman be appointed for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to decide the quantum of punishment for suspended cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

The top court said it will hear the matter next week after senior advocate PS Narasimha, the new amicus curiae, is available to assist it in the BCCI case.

Rahul and Pandya have been suspended for their inappropriate remarks on women in TV show, Koffee with Karan.

A bench of justices, SA Bobde and AM Sapre, said all the interlocutory applications in the BCCI case will be heard next week.

Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, appearing for CoA, said that an ombudsman needs to be appointed as only two members - Chairman Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji - are left after the resignation of two members from the earlier four-member panel appointed by the court to administer the affairs of BCCI.

“They (Rahul and Pandya) are young players and a decision needs to be taken on their fate immediately. They made some insensitive remarks on a roasting show. The two members of CoA believes that it will be for the ombudsman to take a decision on the quantum of punishment,” Tripathi said.

CoA chief Rai had reportedly recommended a two-match ban on Pandya and Rahul but Edulji had taken the matter to the BCCI legal cell, which refused to call the players’ actions a violation of the code of conduct and recommended the appointment of an ombudsman.