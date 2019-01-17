Gaganjeet Bhullar shot a second successive 70 to be the lone Indian golfer to make the cut at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Thursday.

Bhullar took his two-day total to four-under 140. However, Shubhankar Sharma (72-71) and SSP Chawrasia (75-73) missed the cut.

Bhullar was set for a better day as he was four-under through 15 holes. However, bogeys on 16th and 17th pulled him down to two-under and he finished at 70.

Shane Lowry was still the man to catch at the halfway stage after following up Wednesday’s course record-equalling 62 with a battling 70. The three-time European Tour winner Lowry found the form that helped him match Henrik Stenson’s 13-year-old record on day one at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

He bounced back from two early bogeys with four birdies to get to 12 under par.

South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Richard Sterne were a single shot behind Lowry in a tie for second after posting second-round 68s.

Early clubhouse leader Lee Westwood was in fourth place on ten under, with Scotland’s Scott Jamieson, Dane Sren Kjeldsen and Englishmen Ian Poulter and Tom Lewis another stroke further back.

Meanwhile, two-time defending champion Tommy Fleetwood held his nerve to fire the birdie he needed at the 18th to make the cut.