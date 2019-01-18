Already out of the title race, defending champions Minerva Punjab would look to plug gaps in their game ahead of an impending AFC Champions League campaign when they take on Gokulam Kerala FC in their next I League match on Saturday.

The hosts have not won in five games and Kerala have lost four away matches on the trot.

Gokulam will play for the first under their new Technical Director Gift Raikhan, who was roped in from Aizawl FC. Raikhan would want his new team to end the losing run.

Minerva have made crucial signings in the ongoing transfer window. They have bolstered their midfield with Mahmoud Al Amna of Syria and Juan Quero of Spain. The duo, however, will not be available for Saturday’s match.

Irish coach Paul Munster was aware of his team’s problems in front of the goal.

“I am sure we can win this game. We will be concentrating on the attacking area so that we can score. The players have to realise that they have to perform to sustain their football career,” Munster said.

Gokulam, on the other hand, have scored 16 goals in the league but they have also conceded 21.

Raikhan is expected to make the team more disciplined and Gokulam would look to make their fans happy in Saturday’s clash.

“The changes we are expecting is in results. Gokulam’s score has gone down on the points level and so has the confidence of the players. We are collectively preparing for the upcoming matches. We have a game plan for tomorrow. If the team follows that then we can score well,” Raikhan said.

He said that a new Ghanaian defender Charles Teiko Folley will be joining the squad and will be available from the next game.