Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, one of the best exponent of the yorker, believes that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah currently possess the most effective toe-crusher in world cricket and can make a difference during the death overs in the ICC World Cup later this year.

Bumrah played an important role in helping India win their first Test series in Australia. The 25-year-old has now been rested for the limited over series against Australia and New Zealand as the team management wants him to remain fresh for the quadrennial event.

“Bumrah has an exceptional action, very different from other fast bowlers and yet he gets the ball to swing and also move off the deck at good pace. But what makes Bumrah special is his ability to bowl yorkers on a regular basis,” Akram said.

The 52-year-old, who is the mentor of the upcoming 10PL tennis ball tournament in UAE, attributed the success of Bumrah’s yorkers to his tennis ball cricket days.

“If you see, whether it’s me coming from Pakistan or Bumrah coming from India, we are all products of tennis ball cricket. When you play gully cricket with buildings on both sides and the batsman being deprived of playing cross batted shots on both sides, they are forced to play straight then.

“And then you start pitching it up and in the process learn to bowl at the base and prevent the batsman from going down the ground,” said Akram.

He was all praise for India, which became the first country from Asia to win a Test series in Australia. “It’s a huge achievement to win a Test series in Australia. I don’t subscribe to the view that this is a weakened Australian side. Let’s not take away any credit from Virat (Kohli) and his boys. The kind of consistency they have shown is indeed a big deal,” Akram added.

The former Paksitan skipper also insisted that it was the Kohli’s approach to cricket that has made him the most successful cricketer of his times. “It is Virat’s mindset that makes all the difference. When I mean mindset, it also includes off the field preparation also.

“Awareness about all the worldly things, what needs to be done to become the best in the world and it’s not just about having the perfect technique. It is about having a perfect mindset. He is one of the most popular cricketer in Pakistan,” Akram added.