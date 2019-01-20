Indian top ranked women’s tennis player Ankita Raina bagged her first title of the 2019 season when she upset top seed Arantza Rus in straight sets to clinch the $25,000 event in Singapore on Sunday.

Raina, who played the Australian Open qualifiers before heading to Singapore, needed just an hour and 23 minutes to demolish the world No. 122 Dutchwoman 6-3, 6-2 to earn 50 ranking points that is likely to catapult her to a career-high singles rank of 168 when the new rankings are announced on Monday.

Ankita toppled four seeded players in the tournament starting with eighth seed Lesley Kerkhove of Netherlands in the second round. The 25-year-old followed that up with wins over second seed Uzbek Sabina Sharipova and third seed Conny Perrin from Switzerland before clinching her fourth $25,000 title.

“I’ve been working on my serve for a long while now and I think it’s starting to help. I also feel there’s more power in the strokes. It definitely helped playing the Grand Slam (qualifiers) as the first tournament of the year. It gave a lot of positivity and self belief,” said Ankita, who had won two $25000 titles last year.

“Even though I was a bit disappointed that I didn’t qualify for the Australian Open since I expected that but I was grateful that I had reached where once I used to imagine I would be playing.”

The Asian Games bronze medallist said the changes made to the circuit have made the $25,000 prize money tournaments much tougher.

“This tournament, even though it was 25k event, was a tough competition as all the qualifying players from Melbourne were here and also the last (in entry) was 250th ranked. I played seeded players from the second round itself.

“There were a few things that I needed to work on mentally which I am happy I could work with my coach (Hemant Bendrey) as he was around before the tournament. He eventually left after the first round match due to other commitments back home,” she added.

Raina will now play two more tournaments before gearing up for the Fed Cup, starting in the first week of February at Astana, Kazakhstan.