Anirban Lahiri dropped two shots on the front nine and missed the cut by one at the end of the third round of the Desert Classic.

Lahiri, who was tied-21st, shot one-over 73 with two birdies and three bogeys and exited from the tournament. It was a bit of an anti-climax after the second round of 65.

Phil Mickelson made three long birdie putts on the back nine and carded a bogey-free 66 on the Stadium Course at PGA West to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Desert Classic.

He shot 60 on the first day at La Quinta Country Club and 68 on Friday on PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course in second round.

Adam Hadwin was second after a 65 on the Nicklaus layout. The Canadian has three straight top-six finishes in the event.

Adam Long was third at 19 under after a 63 at La Quinta and Steve Marino had a 67 on the Nicklaus layout to get to 18 under. Defending champion Jon Rahm was tied for seventh at 16 under after a 68 at the Stadium.

Chikka finishes tied-24th

Indian golf S Chikkarangappa finished tied-24th after a final round of 71 at the SMBC Singapore Open. Chikka, who was in Top-10 midway through the second round, finished with rounds of 71, 66, 72 and 71 for a four-under 280.

Arjun Atwal, the only other Indian to make the cut, shot 74 on the final day and ended T-51st.

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond found his winning rhythm when he closed with a six-under-par 65 to take home the trophy for his third Asian Tour title and also seal his passage to The Open.

The 23-year-old arrived in Singapore on the back of a rich vein of form to establish himself as one of the genuine contenders for the prestigious SMBC Singapore Open trophy at the start of the week.