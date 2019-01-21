Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka edged past 13th seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in three sets Monday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The US Open champion triumphed 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a last eight clash with Ukrainian sixth seed Elina Svitolina and keep alive her dream of a second successive Grand Slam title.

Sixth seed Elina Svitolina dug deep to overcome 17th seeded American Madison Keys in three sets to reach the quarter-finals for the second time in a row.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian won 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 to set up a last eight clash with either fourth seed Naomi Osaka of Japan or Latvian 13th seed Anastasija Sevastova.

Keys, a US Open finalist in 2017, started slowly but came back to take the second set and put Svitolina under pressure at the start of the third.

The turning point was a marathon 16-minute game early in the deciding set that went to deuce 11 times as Keys chased a decisive break.

But the American’s resolve crumbled when Svitolina held off five break points then gained an advantage in the next game.

“I had to put my level up, I’m glad I handled the pressure,” said Svitolina, who scored her biggest career win at the WTA Finals in Singapore last October.

“It was very hard because the sun was burning my eyes when I was tossing the ball, so I was very happy to win.”