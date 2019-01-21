India were Monday placed in a group with Japan in the International Hockey Federation Series finals, the first-round qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics, and will play their matches in Bhubaneswar from June 6 to 16.

The FIH confirmed the composition of the pools for the six finals scheduled between April and June this year.

“The FIH Series finals are one of the roads to reach the Olympic Games. Indeed, the top two teams from each FIH Series Finals will secure a place in the qualification events for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which will be held in October and November 2019,” the FIH said in a release.

Besides India and Asian Games winners Japan, the other teams in the group are Mexico, Poland, Russia, South Africa, USA and Uzbekistan.

The women’s team will be battling it out at Hiroshima with Chile, Fiji, Mexico, Poland, Russia and Uruguay from June 15-23.

Three pools of eight teams each for women as well as men will compete in these events. No less than 14 teams qualified for the FIH Series Finals played either at the women or the men’s World Cups in 2018.