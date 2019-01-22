Indian skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday named the captain of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Test and ODI teams of the year.

Three players each from India and New Zealand feature in the Test team, while four each from India and England are part of the ODI side for the year 2018.

“Virat Kohli has been named the captain of both sides following a remarkable 2018 as batsman and skipper,” the ICC said in a statement.

The Test team features compatriots, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is the only cricketer apart from Kohli to feature in both the sides.

The ODI team also has Indian opener Rohit Sharma, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Bumrah, while England is represented by Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

The annual awards are selected by the ICC voting academy comprising former players, members of the media and broadcasters.

Kohli’s 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 with five centuries in 13 Tests and 1,202 runs at an astounding average of 133.55 with six hundreds in 14 ODIs saw him helm the ICC side in both formats.

Kohli ended 2018 as the top-ranked Test and ODI batsman with India finishing the year as the No 1 Test team and No 2 ODI side behind England.

India won six Tests and lost seven during the voting period that ran from January 1 to December 31, 2018. In ODIs, Kohli led India to nine victories, with four losses and one tied match.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year: Tom Latham (New Zealand), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (India) (capt), Henry Nicholls (New Zealand), Rishabh Pant (India) (wk), Jason Holder (Windies), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)



ICC Men’s ODI team of the year: Rohit Sharma (India), Jonny Bairstow (England), Virat Kohli (India) (capt), Joe Root (England), Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Jos Buttler (England) (wk), Ben Stokes (England), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Kuldeep Yadav (India), Jasprit Bumrah (India).