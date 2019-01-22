Sachin Tendulkar, former India skipper and the only batsman to score 100 centuries in international cricket, on Tuesday batted for the sport to be included in the Olympic Games saying that a spot in the quadrennial event will make the sport more global.

“Being a cricketer, I will say that the game needs to be globalised, without any doubt,” said Tendulkar at the Mumbai launch of the book ‘Dipa Karmakar - The Small Wonder’.

“Some-time ago, I was there at the 2016 Rio Olympics. I also spoke to Mr Thomas Bach (IOC President), and told him that I feel cricket should be included (in the Olympics),” he said while admitting that other non-cricket playing countries will have to be given time to take up the sport.

“He (Bach) was under the impression, five days how can we ... cricket is one of those few sports where there are multiple versions – One Day, T20, T10, by the time they (IOC) introduce cricket in the Olympics, — it might be 5 overs or whatever,” said the first men’s cricketer to score a double century in one-day internationals.

“But I think, the game (cricket) should be there (in the Olympics). Being a cricketer I would want that to happen. I am looking forward to it, without any doubt,” he added.

Tendulkar also heaped praise on Karmakar, saying she has “not only left an impression (with her performance in the Rio Olympics), but also motivated thousands of youngsters to go out and do something special for our country and that is what matters.”

Karmakar, who became an overnight star after finishing fourth in the vault event at the Rio Games, said she was preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification. “I will be competing in Olympic qualification event in March. Now the criteria for getting qualification has changed drastically.

“This criteria is very tough for the countries like us, who are not developed much in gymnastics. But, I am preparing and trying at my best (to get that qualification).”

According to the revised criteria, the specialist gymnasts like Karmakar who do not hav a strong team to qualify would have to qualify through the Apparatus World Cup series through a ranking system that will considered the best three results of the athlete in the series.

Karmakar also shared several anecdotes about her coach Bisweshwar Nandi and also spoke about the contribution of Dr Anant Joshi, who operated her following the knee injury, in her return to action after the ACL surgery.