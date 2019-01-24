Indians haven’t played on grass in more than six months. Thus, they would find it difficult when they face Italy in next month’s Davis Cup qualifiers at the South Club grass courts in Kolkata, said coach Zeeshan Ali.

Keeping in mind the weakness of the Italians on grass, India opted to play on the surface in South Club for the February 1-2 fixtures. It will be played in a new Davis Cup format, wherein the winners will make it to the 18-nation finals in Madrid next year.

“It won’t be easy for our players also. We haven’t played in grass for a long time,” Ali said as the Indians led by non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi sweated it out for more than three hours at the Calcutta Gymkhana Club.

Italy have named their squad minus the top-ranked Fabio Fognini. World No 18 Marco Cecchinato, who had shocked Novak Djokovic en route to his 2018 French Open semi-finals, will be their top player. They will also have Andreas Seppi (35) along with Matteo Berrettini (54), Thomas Fabbiano (102), doubles world No 88 Simone Bolelli.

“They have other quality players as well so I don’t think not having Fognini will make a huge difference,” Ali said.