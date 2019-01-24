Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma carded identical rounds of one-under 71 each in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic Thursday.

Tenth tee starters Bhullar and Sharma fell from being three-under and two-under at one stage. They finished the day at tied-58th while SSP Chawrasia bounced back from being three-over to even par, giving himself a chance of make the cut.

India’s fourth player, amateur Rayhan Thomas, missed routine putts and a tap for a par turned into a bogey. His only birdie was on 18th and he ended two-over for the round.

Matthew Fitzpatrick was leading with a seven-under 65 and trailing him were eight golfers at 6-under 66, while another nine players, including defending champion, Li Haotong, are 5-under 67 as 89 players shot par or under on a low scoring day.

Bhullar was three-under with three birdies in a row after starting from 10th, while Sharma was two-under through 14 before dropping shots on sixth and eighth, his 15th and 17th holes though a birdie on 18th helped him go up the leaderboard.

Sharma said, “I did not hit too well and missed too much. But there is one more day to go.” In contrast Chawrasia, who was slipping down at three-over through 12 holes that had two birdies, a bogey and two doubles, fought back with three birdies in last five holes to finish even par.