Mandeep Singh starred in DY Patil A’s easy win over Central Railways in the 15th DY Patil T20 Cup at the hosts’ ground in Talegaon near Pune on Friday.

Mandeep helped his side chase down Central Railways’ total of 135 for 8 with a stroke-filled, unbeaten 62 off 41 balls with five boundaries and three sixes.

DY Patil finished on 138-2 in 15.3 overs to win by eight wickets.

Earlier, Pravin Deshetti played a lone hand for Central Railways with a 57-ball 83 with 12 boundaries and three sixes.

Canara Bank registered an impressive 15-run win over DY Patil B.

Batting first, Canara Bank posted 202 for 5 in their 20 overs, powered by useful knocks from captain Bharat Chipli (46), MG Naveen (40) and MD Saif (31 not out).

Left-arm medium-pacer Arjun Tendulkar snapped up two for 37 for DY Patil B, while Siddhart Chitnis with 2 for 11 was the other impressive bowler.

In their reply, D Y Patil B were never in the chase despite a hard-fought knock by Aman Khan (50 in 37 balls) and a cameo by Sarfaraz Khan (31), as they finished on 187 for 7.

Brief scores: Group D: Canara Bank 202-5 in 20 overs (Bharat Chipli 46, MG Naveen 40, MD Saif 31; Arjun Tendulkar 2-37, Siddhart Chitnis 2-11) beat DY Patil B 187-7 in 20 overs (Aman Khan 50, Sarfaraz Khan 31, Kevin D’Almeida 26, Himmat Singh 22, Ripal Patel 22; Praveen Dubey 3-48, KP Appanna 2-18) by 15 runs.

Group A: Central Railways 135-8 in 20 overs (Pravin Deshetti 83; Subodh Bhatti 2-25, Iqbal Abdullah 2-29) lost to DY Patil A 138-2 in 15.3 overs (Mandeep Singh 62 n.o., Rinku Singh 30, Yogesh Takawale 25) by eight wickets.