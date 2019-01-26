Sarita shocked World Championships bronze medallist and favourite Pooja Dhanda in a close bout to keep UP Dangal in the semi-final race of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL). UP convincingly beat MP Yodha in Greater Noida on Friday.

It was Georgi Sakandelidze of Qatar who put the UP team 3-2 ahead in the tie with a 16-1 win over the young Akash Antil in the 125 kg super heavyweight category.

Sarita, then, won the women’s 57 kg bout 6-5 against Pooja to seal the tie.

Jitender’s 7-2 win over Vasil Mikhailov in the men’s 74 kg category was the icing on the cake for UP Dangal.

Earlier, European champion Haji Aliyev came back from a two-point deficit to beat UP Dangal’s Pankaj Rana 18-2.

In the next bout, UP Dangal’s Epp Mae of Estonia defeated Colombian Andrea Olaya via pinfall.

Sandeep Tomar made it 2-0 for MP Yodha winning the next bout 5-1 with a takedown on the counterattack against Rahul in the men’s 57 kg category.

After encountering a reverse against Pinki in an earlier round, world champion Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of UP kept her guard intact in this one and defeated Ritu Phogat 8-3.