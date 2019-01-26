Mohun Bagan will look to avenge their first leg defeat to East Bengal last month and dent their title hopes in the return leg derby at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

Mohun Bagan lost 2-3 in the first leg on December 16 but since then, the Mariners have managed to turn things around under the guidance of new coach Khalid Jamil.

Mohun Bagan will bank on their star Sony Norde in a clutch game. Norde, who played a crucial role in their I-League triumph in 2015, has had a long injury lay-off. He has shown glimpses of his class, scoring four goals thus far in the season.

Pintu Mahata, Arijit Bagui and Omar Elhusseiny are fit to play. This will immensely boost Mohun Bagan’s confidence.

But Jamil will worry about his team’s midfield after Yuta Kinowaki and Darren Caldeira were outplayed in the match against NEROCA.

It remains to be seen whether they can hold their ground against East Bengal’s Lalrindika Ralte and Kassim Aidara.

With 22 points from 12 matches, East Bengal are ahead of their rivals in the points table.

A win will close the gap on leaders Chennai City FC, who are at the top with 30 points from 13 games.

Mohun Bagan, who are sixth in the table with 21 points from 13 matches, will look to upset their rivals’ plans.

East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez has already said their Mexican recruit Enrique Esqueda is fit. Esqueda will form an attacking troika with Jaime Colado and Jobby Justin.

Samad Ali Mallick is expected to slot in at the left back position.

For Bagan, Eze Kingsley will lead the defence and a lot will depend on Bagan’s back four.

Of the match on Sunday, Alejandro said: “Mohun Bagan are a difficult match. We are focusing on the game. All the teams that are fighting for the title are difficult. But we are focusing only on the next match. We have to fight and get full three points to fight for the title.”