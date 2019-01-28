Italy’s non-playing captain Corrado Barazzutti on Monday predicted a tough Davis Cup tie against India, insisting that the hosts were not underdogs despite having lower-ranked players compared to his team.

World No 18 Marco Cecchinato will lead Italy’s (with three top-60 players) challenge. India’s top-ranked player, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, is world number 102.

“In Davis Cup, the ranking is only important for the draws on who plays first and who plays second. But everything changes once you step on the courts. No one are underdogs I think. It will be a tough match,” Barazzutti told reporters after Italy’s first practice session on grass courts of the Calcutta South Club.

Italy lead India 4-1 in Davis Cup. India won the last time they played in Kolkata, in 1985.

India opted to host Italy on grass on February 1 and 2, considering that the visitor has formidable hard and clay court players.

The winner of the tie will qualify for the inaugural World Group Finals in Madrid in November this year.

“They are playing at home and on grass. We have to be focused and play with utmost respect. It’s always very difficult to play when you play for your country. It’s important for us for sure.

“They are a good side. They are good players. We have to show bigger respect to this team, these players because they are very good,” Barazzutti, who was part of the Davis Cup winning Italian team in 1976, said.

Cecchinato, who defeated Novak Djokovic en route the French Open semi-finals last year, has played one Davis Cup rubber and it was on clay. No one in the Italy squad has played the Davis Cup on grass.

“It’s grass. What I can say? That is the court. And we have to play on this court, we have nothing to complain. We were just practising to play as better as possible.”

“You know the schedule. Only some players played on grass before the Wimbledon last year. There’s maybe one tournament after the Wimbledon. Nobody plays a lot on the grass. Even the Indians don’t play I think. Not only us,” he said.