Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who qualified for the Australian Open main draw, and Singapore ITF title winner Ankita Raina, on Monday, achieved their career-best rankings.

Gunneswaran, who jumped seven places, is 102nd in the men’s singles ranking. And, Raina leapfrogged 35 places to a career-high 168 in the women’s singles.

Gunneswaran will spearhead India’s challenge in the Davis Cup World Group Qualifiers against Italy in Kolkata this week. Raina will participate at the Fed Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan, next week.

“I started the year on a good note, first in Australia, and then a title and, today, a career-best rank. All these in one month. I am just feeling grateful to people who did not give up on me,” said Raina from Thailand.

“This has given me a lot of belief that slowly and steadily, I will get to my goals,” she added.

India’s next best female singles player, Karman Kaur Thandi dropped five places to 210.

In the ATP list, Ramkumar Ramanathan dropped two places to 133 while the injured Yuki Bhambri (151) slipped out of top-150 with a steep fall of 13 places.

Saketh Myneni was next best at number 260 (-4), followed by young Sasi Kumar Mukund (292, -1).

In the doubles, all top-five Indian players slid in the rankings.

Rohan Bopanna is ranked 37th (-3) and is followed by Divij Sharan (40, -3), Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (76, -3), Leander Paes (78, -19) and Purav Raja (103, -12).