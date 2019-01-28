Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar on Monday welcomed Hardik Pandya’s return to the Indian ODI team, saying his presence covers all bases for the side.

Pandya, who is facing an inquiry for his controversial remarks during a TV show, did not get to bat in the third ODI against New Zealand but the 25-year-old took two crucial wickets and a brilliant catch, helping India win the match and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

“He was very, very impressive. You know why this team management wants him in the side. He actually fills that little blank that was there. This allows the team to be balanced. He covers all the bases for the team,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“He’s bowled a very good line, he has used the bouncers to very good effect. He has been like a livewire on the field. That’s the plus that Hardik Pandya brings to the team. He is such an outstanding fielder. He will get you some impossible catches, get you some terrific run-outs and then with the bat and the ball, he does well,” he added.

Pandya was sent back home from Australia earlier this month after the Board of Control for Cricket in India suspended him and KL Rahul pending an inquiry for making controversial comments on the TV show Koffee With Karan.