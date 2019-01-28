New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Monday said it was tough for his team to lose three ODIS in a row, and hence, the five-match series, to India.

Virat Kohli’s men beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the third ODI on Monday to take a series-clinching 3-0 lead.

“It is tough to swallow the 3-0 loss. But we have to give credit to the Indians. They have been far too good in all the three matches. India put us under pressure for a long period of time and got wickets at crucial times,” Taylor said at the post-match press conference.

“India are a step up in opposition. They won key moments and put us under pressure. We could not just capitalise when we were on a semi-dominant position. We were three-four wickets down and 20 overs to go and long way behind the game. We fought hard but that was not just enough,” he added.

Taylor, who top-scored for New Zealand with a 106-ball 93, said his side would look to do well in the remaining two matches.

“There are two more matches to go. Even though the series is gone there is still a lot of pride in the team. Hamilton (venue for fourth match) is a good hunting ground for us as a team. We have to get on to the business and hopefully we can bounce back in the last two matches,” he said.

New Zealand made two changes for the last two matches. About that, Taylor said, “World Cup is not far way but still team combinations are to be sorted out. Obviously, new personnel coming in and hopefully they can bring in new edge to the team.”

About India resting captain Kohli for the last two matches, Taylor said, “It is very tough to replace Virat Kohli. He is an inspirational leader but I am sure they are trying to find combinations for the World Cup. It gives an opportunity to a new player.”

About New Zealand’s struggle against Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, he said, “You have to be patient and acknowledge that they are going to bowl good balls. You can catch up later with wickets in hand and we tried to do that today.”