Woman International Master (WIM) Saloni Sapale got off to a good start, beating fellow WIM Chandreyee Hajra in the first round of the Velammal-AICF International Women Grandmaster round-robin chess tournament in Chennai on Monday.

Iulija Osmak and Olga Babiy of Ukraine, Columbia’s Franco Valencia Angela also scored a point each after winning their respective matches.

Angela beat higher-rated Mongolian Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh in a Guicco Piano game that lasted 31 moves.

Angela had trapped Uurtsaikh’s queen before snaring her.

Aakanksha Hagawane held top-seed Mungntuul Batkhuyag of Mongolia to a draw after catching her unawares with a sacrifice of knight on the 33rd move. She followed that with a series of checks that forced a draw.

In another all-Indian game, WIM Michelle Catherina missed her chances against Divya Deshmukh and managed to snatch a draw in the nick of time.

Double WGM norm holder V Varshini went down to Olga Babiy of Ukraine in another match.

Results

First round (Indians unless specified): Guliskhan Nakhbayeva (Kaz) lost to Iulija Osmak (Ukr) 1, Uuriintuya Uurtsaikh (Mon) lost to Franco Valencia Angela (Col) 1, Olga Babiy (Ukr) 1 beat Varshini V. Aakanksha Hagawane 0.5 drew with Munguntuul Batkhuyag (Mon) 0.5, Chandreyee Hajra lost to Sapale Saloni 1, P Michelle Catherina 0.5 drew with Divya Deshmukh 0.5.