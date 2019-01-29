Indian captain Mithali Raj on Tuesday insisted that there was no chance complacency creeping up despite the team clinching the one-day series against New Zealand as they are focused on completing a clean sweep.

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with an eight wicket win at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. The third and final ODI will be played on Friday.

“We definitely want to make it 3-0. At the same time, we will try and give some of the youngsters an opportunity,” said Raj.

“Initially, a lot of people asked me if the spinners can turn the match around on these wickets. The spinners have been doing well from the word go and Smriti (Mandhana) has been among the runs and so has been Jemimah (Rodrigues).”

The fact that star batter Harmanpreet Kaur is yet to get a hit in the middle sums up India’s rampaging run. “Batting has not been tested. In a way it is a good thing because whoever is getting the opportunity is making the most of it,” Mithali said.

Mandhana starred in both the games, scoring 105 and an unbeaten 90. Mithali scored an unbeaten 63 off 111 balls on Tuesday as India chased down 162 in 35.2 overs.

The bowlers — both pacers and spinners — too have done their job with veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami striking thrice in the second ODI while the spinners shared six wickets among themselves. The spin trio of Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma had picked up eight wickets in the series opener.

Asked about her role in the batting department, Mithali added: “As long as I am getting runs, I would be more than happy to play the supporting role or whatever the team’s demands are.”