India’s number one singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Tuesday said beating better sides is a possibility in the new Davis Cup format as he looks forward to cash in on his stupendous form in the qualifying match against Italy.

Best of three set matches would be played inside two days as 24 teams will lock horns around the world on Friday and Saturday in their bid for the World Group finals in Madrid in November.

“Honestly, the change in format would not really matter to me. It’s a bit more physical if we play five sets and in best of three, anything can happen. It’s in two days and not three days so I don’t really see too much of a difference,” Prajnesh told reporters at the Calcutta South Club.

Prajnesh on Monday jumped seven places in the world ranking to be on a career-high rank of 102 as he attempts to build on a successful 2018 where he won two Challenger titles in four finals and also upset now world number 27 Denis Shapovalov on grass at the Stuttgart Open.

“I’ve had enough tournaments and over the last couple of years and I’ve had a very good run in the last six months and I’m looking forward to using the momentum and trying to do as well as possible here,” he said.

Aiming to break into top-100, Prajnesh said: “I am playing a few few Challengers, first one in China and then there are two in Bangkok so I will be playing those.” Indian coach Zeeshan Ali said Calcutta South Club was slower than they expected.

“There are bad bounces which is normal, the ball is staying low. But also having said that, it is still slower than what we expected,” Ali said.

The hosts checked in about a week prior to get acclimatised to the conditions and Ali said, “In terms of having settled in and gotten more practice on grass, we would be a lot more comfortable. But we are playing against a team that has three top 60 players in the world. So we are still very much the underdogs here.”