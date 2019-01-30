India’s fielding coach R Sridhar wants all members of the squad, including the reserves, to be ready for the ICC 50-over World Cup beginning in England in May. He hopes all players get enough game-time ahead of the tournament.

“Winning is a habit that you want to continue and don’t want a let-down on intensity but we need to give game-time to our reserves with just seven games remaining before the World Cup,” Sridhar said ahead of India’s fourth ODI against New Zealand here on Thursday.

“We shouldn’t be in a situation going into the World Cup, where the main XI has played and the reserves have not got enough game-time, when (it might happen that) they have to suddenly play a crucial game during World Cup. That is what the team management will be thinking, I am sure,” Sridhar said.

New Zealand’s conditions, Sridhar reckoned, are similar to what India will face in England. “So we would like to surely create a situation where we give game time to our reserves,” he added.

India, over the 12 months, won ODI series in South Africa, Australia and, now, in New Zealand with their only defeat coming in England.

“All the pieces are falling together. It’s quite an experienced unit and if you see the top six players, they have all been there from 2013 Champions Trophy (in England),” he said.

“India was always a fabulous batting country but now bowlers have started picking wickets throughout different phases of the match. Whether it’s Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and (Mohammed) Shami or the leggies (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal), they have done it in South Africa, against Australia and now here,” he said.

“Apparently, they (Kuldeep and Chahal) have picked 100 wickets between them in 24-25 games, which is magnificent. The most important phases of the game has been taken care of. Then we have excellent death bowlers in terms of Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah,” he added.

“The experience of the side, combined with fitness and bowling have gone 10 notches higher, making it look like a complete unit and it augurs very well for us going into the World Cup. This team under Virat Kohli and now with Rohit Sharma as captain has played some of its best (ODI) cricket in last three years.”