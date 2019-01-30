India’s Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi, on Wednesday, said the team will not miss veteran Leander Paes during its upcoming tie against Italy at Calcutta South Club on Friday-Saturday.

Paes, who is the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup with a record of 43 wins overall, has been sidelined since India’s 3-2 win in China at the Asia/Oceania second round in April last year.

Bhupathi said, “No”, when asked if India will miss Paes.

The captain was happy that India has a right-handed (Ramkumar Ramanathan) and a left-handed (Prajnesh Gunneswaran) singles player.

“Prajnesh has got big serve, big forehand, and he’s a left-hander. I think it’s the captain’s dream to have that kind of variation in your side,” Bhupathi said on the eve of their draw of the Davis Cup qualifier.

“In cricket, the preferred opening pair is a left-right combination. And on day one, I’m going with left-right combination. I think it’s a great variation to have.”

“And for me, it’s even a bigger bonus that Prajnesh is now almost near top-100 in the world. So he’s obviously brimming with confidence.”

Bhupathi predicted that India would have Gunneswaran, Ramkumar and Yuki Bhambri in the top-100 by the end of this year.

“I think all of them between 65 and 70, honestly. I mean, we all know that the Yuki if he stays healthy, he has that in him.

“Prajnesh literally has nothing to defend till end of March so there’s only one way to go up for him and Ram is up and down, he can lose 10 first rounds in a row and all of a sudden he’s in the final of a Tour event. So, you know, he’s a bit of a wild card but you know that’s the dream scenario,” Bhupathi said.